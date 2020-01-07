India
Ayaan Chauhan

Ayaan Chauhan

Asked on 7 January, 2020

When did Rishabh Pant make his T20I debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pant made his T20I debut in February 2017, against England.

Pranav Singhal

Pranav Singhal

Asked on 7 January, 2020

Which IPL team does Pant play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pant plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL.

Amit Rathore

Amit Rathore

Asked on 7 January, 2020

When did Shreyas Iyer make his ODI debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Iyer made his ODI debut in December 2017, against Sri Lanka.

Ananya Jindal

Ananya Jindal

Asked on 7 January, 2020

Which IPL team does Iyer play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Iyer plays for and leads Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL.

