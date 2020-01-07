07 Jan 2020
Rohit Sharma backs this player to bat at number four
The number four batting spot for Team India has been a topic of debate for quite some time now.
While Rishabh Pant was being tipped as a possible candidate to bat in the spot for the past few months, Shreyas Iyer, too, has been doing great in the same of late.
Meanwhile, vice-captain Rohit Sharma has backed Iyer for the same.
Here is why.
Iyer is No.4
Rohit confirms Iyer is number four for now
Speaking on the same, Rohit confirmed that Iyer would be batting at number four, for now, since he has been doing incredibly well.
However, he also backed other youngsters like Pant and Shivam Dube to step up.
"Shreyas knows that he will now bat at No.4 for years to come. He feels secure and can now execute his plans freely," said Rohit, reports PTI.
Do you know?
Rohit also backs KL Rahul to step up soon
"The other guys will first need to make the respective spots their own. KL has had a good time and will go in with a good mindset moving forward. We can't really judge them as a group after two or three matches," added Rohit.
Iyer at No.4
Iyer has been commendable batting at number four
Considering Iyer's batting performance at number four, it has been impressive.
In the ODIs, he has scored 130 runs in just three innings at a fine average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 102.36, including twin half-centuries.
In T20Is, he has batted in four innings, scoring 114 runs at a decent average of 38, including a strike-rate of 175.38 and a half-century.
Pant at No.4
Pant has been highly inconsistent at number four
As far as Pant at number four is concerned, he has been highly inconsistent.
In seven ODIs, he has managed to score 152 runs at a low average of 21.71 and a strike-rate of 83.51, with no half-centuries.
In T20Is, he has batted in 12 innings, scoring 205 runs at an unconvincing average of 18.63 and a strike-rate of 130.57, including twin half-centuries.
Author's take
Iyer should continue at four, but don't rule Pant out
Judging by the above analysis, it is fair to say that for now, Iyer is best suited to bat at number four, while Rohit is justified in saying so.
Although the author, too, feels the same, he refuses to rule out Pant as of yet.
With age on Pant's side, he would certainly mature three years from now, when he reaches Iyer's age.