2nd Test, England beat South Africa: List of records broken
England overcame hosts South Africa in the second Test match held at Newlands in Cape Town.
With this victory, the four-match Test series is now tied at 1-1.
Pacer James Anderson and opening batsman Dominic Sibley were the match-winners for the Three Lions.
South Africa's batting let them down.
Here are the list of records broken.
2nd Test
How did the Test match pan out?
England scored 269 runs in the first innings with Pope being the standout factor.
Kagiso Rabada (3/68) stood out.
South Africa were bundled out for 223 next.
James Anderson was superb with a spell of 5/40.
England declared at 391/8 next. Dominic Sibley (133*) was the decisive factor.
In response, South Africa opener Pieter Malan (84) showed grit, however, England got the job done.
Anderson
Anderson registers 28th career five-wicket haul
Anderson claimed seven wickets in this match and now has 584 career Test scalps.
He registered his 28th career five-wicket haul in Tests and surpassed Ian Botham and R Ashwin (27 each).
He registered his best bowling figures against South Africa and now has 93 career Test scalps against them.
Meanwhile, Stuart Broad raced to 479 career Test scalps.
Ben Stokes
Stokes becomes 12th cricketer to achieve this feat
Ben Stokes became the first England cricketer (not including wicket-keepers) to take five catches in an innings.
The England all-rounder was responsible for the wickets of Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius and Anrich Nortje.
Overall, he became the 12th cricketer in the world to achieve this impressive feat.
Stokes scored 72 in the second innings (21st Test fifty).
Sibley and Root
Sibley smashes maiden ton, Root surpasses Boon
24-year-old Sibley registered his maiden century in Test cricket.
He shared a 116-run stand with skipper Joe Root (61) in the second innings.
Root amassed his 46th career Test fifty and seventh versus SA.
He now has 7,455 runs in Tests and went past David boon (7,422) in terms of career Test runs.
Root also surpassed the 1,000-run mark against SA in Tests (1,020).
Milestones
Some crucial milestones registered in this Test
England batsman Ollie Pope scored a gutsy 61 in the first innings. The middle order batsman notched his second career Test fifty.
South African opener Dean Elgar (88) brought up his 14th career Test fifty.
Rassie van der Dussen (68) registered his second career fifty.
Kagiso Rabada claimed five wickets in this Test and now has 195 career scalps.
Information
Stokes and Elgar script these feats
Stokes, who scored 47 and 72, now has 3,906 runs in Tests. He surpassed former England batsman Jonathan Trott (3,835) in terms of career Test runs. Elgar (3,788) went past legend Shaun Pollock (3,781) in terms of career Test runs for South Africa.