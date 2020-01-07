2nd T20I, India beat Sri Lanka: List of records broken
Sports
All-round India overcame Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Indore to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
India's victory ensures that they won't lose the series after the first T20I was abandoned.
Sri Lanka managed 142/9 in 20 overs as India chased down the total at ease.
Here are the list of records broken in the 2nd T20I.
IND vs SL
How did the match pan out?
India went in with five premium bowlers and the ploy worked.
Shardul Thakur (3/23) and Navdeep Saini (2/18) were top notch.
Lanka got off to a decent start, however, they lost their way from there on.
Kusal Perera (34) was the leading run-scorer for a side that surrendered often.
In reply, India got off to a solid start and maintained the composure to win.
Information
KL Rahul surpasses Yuvraj Singh with this tally
India's in-form opening batsman KL Rahul (45) surpassed former legend Yuvraj Singh in terms of career T20I runs. Rahul has 1,183 runs under his belt and went past Yuvi, who amassed 1,177 runs.
Indian bowlers
Bumrah equals Ashwin and Chahal's tally, Kuldeep surpasses Pandya
Jasprit Bumrah (1/32) raced to 52 scalps in T20Is. He is now the joint-best wicket-taker for India alongside R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal (52 wickets).
Kuldeep Yadav (2/38) raced to 39 career wickets in T20Is.
He surpassed Hardik Pandya's tally of 38 wickets.
Washington Sundar (1/29) surpassed former Indian pacer RP Singh (15) in terms of career T20I wickets.
Data
Kohli is the highest run-scorer in T20Is
Indian captain Virat Kohli is now the leading run-scorer in T20Is. The 31-year-old was tied with Rohit Sharma (2,663 runs) coming into this game. However, Kohli surpassed the rested Rohit to lead the show. He went past Rohit for most runs in India-Sri Lanka T20Is.
Team India
India register 12th win against Lanka in T20Is
This was Team India's 12th win in T20Is against Sri Lanka out of 18 T20Is. One match didn't have a result. India are now unbeaten against Lanka in seven bilateral T20I series.
This was the Indian cricket team's fifth T20I series post the ICC World Cup 2019.
India are now unbeaten in all these five T20I series.
Data
Perera goes past 1,200 runs in T20Is
For Lanka, Kusal Perera surpassed the 1,200-run mark in T20Is (1,205). He raced to 114 fours and 44 sixes. Perera also went past 200 runs against India in T20Is (208) and is the second Lankan to do so after Kumar Sangakkara.