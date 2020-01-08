08 Jan 2020
IPL 2020 final to be played on May 24
Sports
The much-awaited lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) would once again be gripping the nation in Twenty20 (T20) fever, as the tournament is all set to kick-off from March 29.
The tournament would last 57 days, with the final being played on May 2, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, there would be no doubleheaders, while matches would most likely begin at 7:30 PM.
Longer window
Longer window to allow teams to travel smoother
Speaking on the long window, a source confirmed that the tournament would be moving on from its traditional 45-day format to 57 days, as it would allow a smoother progression of a game per day.
"In fact, it should be a walk in the park for those chalking out how matches will be played over 57 days," the source quoted to IANS.
Early start
Broadcasters a factor for early start to the matches
As far as the 7.30 start is concerned, the source said that while the broadcasters were keen on doing so, considering how late the matches finish, it is a viable choice.
"Even for those coming into the stadium, it was quite an issue going back home. While it is being discussed, it looks like we may start at 7.30 PM hereon," it added.
Working days
Fans could face problem of traveling early on working days
Meanwhile, an official expressed his concern over the difficulties faced by fans to travel early to the venue during working days, owing to the tremendous traffic.
"Do you seriously believe that it is possible for people to leave the office at around 6 PM and then come into the stadium with their families by the time the game gets underway?" the official wondered.
Do you know?
Low ticket sales a factor to do away with doubleheaders
"Do you believe that it is just the broadcasters who have a problem? Even franchises have a problem filling the stands for the afternoon games. So, it is best that we do away with the afternoon games," the source explained on doing away with doubleheaders.
IPL winners
List of IPL winners every season
Following is the list of IPL winners for the past 12 seasons:
2008 - Rajasthan Royals (RR)
2009 - Deccan Chargers (DC)
2010 and 2011 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
2012 - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
2013 - Mumbai Indians (MI)
2014 - KKR
2015 - MI
2016 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
2017 - MI
2018 - CSK
2019 - MI