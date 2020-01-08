India
Ask NewsBytes
Aadhya Powar

Aadhya Powar

Asked on 8 January, 2020

Which season was IPL played entirely outside India?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The IPL was played entirely outside India in 2009, in South Africa.

Ananya Saxena

Ananya Saxena

Asked on 8 January, 2020

Has Rohit Sharma played for any other IPL team other than Mumbai Indians?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Rohit played for Deccan Chargers (DC) initially, prior to joining MI.

Diya Sharma

Diya Sharma

Asked on 8 January, 2020

Which other IPL team has MS Dhoni played for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dhoni has also played for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS).

Arnav Singhal

Arnav Singhal

Asked on 8 January, 2020

How many teams play in the IPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

A total of eight teams play in the IPL, currently.

