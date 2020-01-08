India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
African Player Of The Year
Ayush Gupta
EPL
Liverpool
Liverpool FC
Liverpool Striker
Man City
Mo Salah
Mohamed Salah
NewsBytes
Premier League
Riyad Mahrez
Sadio Mane Liverpool
Sadio Mane News
Salah
Senegal
Senegalese
Africa Cup
Algerian Manchester City
CAF
CAF African Player
City
Considering Mane
Egyptian Liverpool
El Hadji Diouf
Mane
Marseille
Sadio
Sadio Mane
UEFA Champions League
 
Ask NewsBytes
Rakesh Sarin

Rakesh Sarin

Asked on 8 January, 2020

When did Sadio Mane join Liverpool?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Mane joined Liverpool in 2016.

Charvi Subramanium

Charvi Subramanium

Asked on 8 January, 2020

Which club did Mane play for prior to joining Liverpool?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Prior to joining Liverpool, Mane played for Southampton.

Ananya Saxena

Ananya Saxena

Asked on 8 January, 2020

How many goals has Mane scored for Liverpool?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Mane has scored 74 goals in 151 matches for Liverpool.

Shaurya Kadam

Shaurya Kadam

Asked on 8 January, 2020

How many goals has Mane scored for Senegal?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Mane has scored 19 goals in 69 matches for Senegal.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline