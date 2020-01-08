08 Jan 2020
Sadio Mane beats Mohamed Salah to win this award
Sports
Senegal and Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has brushed off competition from fellow African footballers to win the CAF African Player of the Year award.
Mane edged past his Egyptian Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah and Algerian Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez to win the award.
This was also Mane's first win of the prestigious individual award from his continent.
Here is more on this.
Second Senegalese
Mane become second Senegalese to win the award
Notably, Mane became the second player from the nation to win the award, after El Hadji Diouf, who won it consecutively in 2001 and 2002.
Meanwhile, he also made Liverpool the joint-most successful club to win this award, with Marseille and City, all tied on four each.
Senegal share their three titles record with Algeria, Liberia, and Egypt.
Mane's reaction
Mane expresses delight at winning the prestigious award
Mane expressed his delight following the win, as he thanked his family, Liverpool team-mates and manager, along with everyone in Egypt.
"I would like to thank all of the Senegalese who supported me during my journey. I am feeling happy because they will be glad watching me winning this award, especially the people in my village whom I promised I would win," he said.
Quote
It's a great day for me and my career: Mane
"It's a great day for me and for my career. I would like to thank them in French to best express my feelings. I cannot describe my feelings after winning this award and these emotions which surround me in Egypt. Thank you, everyone," he added.
Mane 2018-19
Mane was sensational for Liverpool last season
Considering Mane's performance last season, he was sensational for Liverpool, as he scored 26 goals in 50 matches across competitions.
While it was his best performance at the club so far, he helped them win their sixth UEFA Champions League title.
As for Senegal, he scored four goals in 11 matches last year, besides finishing as the runners-up during the Africa Cup of Nations.
Mane's records
Some records held by Mane
Following are some of the records held by Sadio Mane:
- He is the highest goal-scorer from Senegal in the Premier League (77).
- He is the highest away goal-scorer for Liverpool in the Champions League, with seven-plus goals.
- He is also the highest goal-scorer from Senegal in a single EPL season (22 goals).