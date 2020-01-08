India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Ayush Gupta
India Vs New Zealand 2020
India Vs New Zealand Cricket
Kiwis
New Zealand
New Zealand Cricket
New Zealand Cricket Team
New Zealand Vs India
NewsBytes
Tom Latham
Basin Reserve
Boult
Considering Latham
Day-Night Tests
ESPNC
Ferguson
Gary Stead
Henry -LSB- Nicholls
Influenza A
Kane
Kiwi
Latham
Lockie Ferguson
Marnus Labuschagne
Matt Henry
Mitch -LSB- Santner
Mitchell Starc
Nicholls
ODIs
Santner
Sri Lanka
Stead
T20Is
Trent Boult
Williamson
 
Ask NewsBytes
Cheshta Jain

Cheshta Jain

Asked on 8 January, 2020

When did Tom Latham make his Test debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Latham made his Test debut in February 2014, against India.

Diya Gupta

Diya Gupta

Asked on 8 January, 2020

How many Test runs has Latham scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Latham has scored 3,604 runs in 50 Tests.

Devansh Das

Devansh Das

Asked on 8 January, 2020

How many ODI runs has Latham scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Latham has scored 2,550 runs in 95 ODIs.

Charvi Bose

Charvi Bose

Asked on 8 January, 2020

Where does Latham hail from?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Latham hails from Christchurch, Canterbury.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline