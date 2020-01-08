08 Jan 2020
Tom Latham out for a month: Here is why
New Zealand have suffered a setback as their prolific opener Tom Latham has been ruled out for a month following a fractured finger.
Latham, who suffered the same during the third Test against Australia, would now be under complete rest for a month as he would be targeting a return during the upcoming ODI series against India from February 5.
Here is more.
4th Kiwi injury
Latham fourth Kiwi player to be injured during Australia tour
Latham suffered the injury as he took a catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne in the second innings, while he could score just a run in the same innings, as he fell to Mitchell Starc.
Thus, he was the fourth Kiwi to be injured during the tour, along with Lockie Ferguson (calf strain), Trent Boult (broken hand) and Matt Henry (broken finger).
Injury update
New Zealand coach provides further updates on team injury concerns
New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that Ferguson could potentially return to domestic cricket by next month.
Meanwhile, Boult would be monitored closely in the coming weeks to see if he can feature in T20Is against India.
"Matt Henry will require around a month for it to fully heal. In this time, he will still be able to practice bowling," said Stead, reports ESPNCricinfo.
Information
Williamson, Nicholls and Santner under observation following Influenza attack
"Kane, Henry [Nicholls] and Mitch [Santner] are regaining their health after being struck down with Influenza A and will continue be monitored as they slowly rebuild their strength and fitness," added Stead.
Latham since 2019
Latham has been highly impressive in Tests since 2019
Considering Latham's performance since 2019, he has been highly impressive, especially in Tests.
In 14 innings, he has scored 651 runs at an average of 46.50, including three centuries and a half-century.
In ODIs, he has scored 347 runs in 14 innings at an average of 26.69, including three half-centuries.
Thus, Kiwis would definitely want him to be back for Tests against India.
Latham's records
Some records held by Latham in international cricket
As for some international records held by Latham:
- He scored the highest Test innings knock in 2018 (264 not out vs Sri Lanka).
- He holds the record of the highest Test score by an opener at Basin Reserve (264*).
- He had scored the first-ever half-century in Day-Night Tests.
- He was the first Kiwi to carry his bat in ODIs.