Big Bash League: Records scripted by hat-trick man Rashid Khan
Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan showed why he is a celebrated figure in T20 cricket.
The youngster claimed four wickets against Sydney Sixers on Wednesday which included a hat-trick.
However, his efforts weren't enough as the Sixers registered a two-wicket win against Adelaide Strikers.
Rashid was on top of his game and registered the following records.
Here we present the same.
Records
Rahid first overseas player to claim a hat-trick in BBL
The wrist-spinner was playing his 200th career T20 match on Wednesday.
He wrote his name on the records book by becoming the first overseas player to take a hat-trick in the BBL.
This was Rashid's third hat-trick in the Twenty20 format. He became the fifth player to do so.
Notably, he registered his first four-wicket haul (4/22) in an overseas T20 league.
WATCH: Rashid Khan's hat-trick against Sydney Sixers
☝️ James Vince— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) January 8, 2020
☝️ Jack Edwards
☝️ Jordan Silk
RASHID KHAN TAKES A #BBL HAT-TRICK 🔥pic.twitter.com/Zg2sX0N0HK
Brilliance
Rashid claims hat-trick, races to 12 wickets in BBL 2019-20
The right-arm spinner sent back Englishman James Vince and Jack Edwards in successive deliveries to set up a hat-trick opportunity on the first ball of his next over. He then made a return to clean bowl Jordan Silk to add another feather in his cap.
With this, he now has 12 wickets in the ongoing BBL campaign.
He is the third-highest wicket-taker currently.
Feats
Rashid races to 49 career BBL scalps
Rashid now has 49 wickets in the BBL and is one short away from registering the mark of 50.
He equaled West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's tally (49).
He also notched his best figures in BBL.
The Afghan sensation has accounted for 284 wickets in 200 T20 matches (including T20Is).
This was his sixth four-wicket haul in the format.
BBL
How did the match pan out?
Adelaide Strikers folded for a paltry 135 in 19.4 overs.
Jake Weatherald was the top run-scorer (47).
England pacer Tom Curran (4/22) was the chief architect for the Sixers.
In reply, Rashid kept the Strikers on course with the match getting tight.
However, useful contributions from the lower order helped the Sixers claim a two-wicket win.
Birthday boy Josh Hazlewood scored a three-ball 12*.