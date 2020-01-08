EFL Cup semis: Manchester City hammer lackluster United 3-1
Defending champions Manchester City came up with a relentless performance as they drubbed city rivals Manchester United 3-1 in the opening leg of the League Cup semis at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
In what was a one-sided tie, City scored three goals in the opening half of the game, which leaves United with a mountain to climb in the second leg.
Here's the report.
1st quarter
Bernardo Silva puts City ahead in 17 minutes
The opening quarter of the game saw an attacking approach from both the teams, with a couple of chances in the opening stages of the game.
However, it was in the 17th minute when Kyle Walker's clam assist to Bernardo Silva allowed the latter to pull off a spectacular left-footed shot to put in the top right corner, comfortably beating David de Gea.
2nd quarter
An eventful second quarter sees City scoring a couple more
The second quarter again saw a number of chances, with City coming up with five of them.
However, it was the visitors who got the better, as a glorious pass from Silva allowed Riyad Mahrez to acrobatically put one past de Gea.
It was followed by another one from Kevin de Bruyne, who helped City get the third off Andreas Pereira through an own-goal.
Do you know?
City maintain composure following the break
Following the break, City maintained their composure. The only promising chance of the quarter came in the 54th minute when Benjamin Mendy came up with a lovely pass for Mehrez, whose tight-angled shot with his right feet was denied by the post.
4th quarter
Marcus Rashford pulls one back to keep United alive
The final quarter saw some top moments for United, including a couple of fine saves from de Gea.
Meanwhile, it was in the 70th minute when Marcus Rashford was left unmarked.
He had a free run into the box, as his right-footed shot angled in well into the goal.
He was denied his second in the 88nd, following a good save from Claudio Bravo.
Key stats
Some key stats from the match
As for some key stats from the match:
Silva is the first player for City to score against United at Old Trafford in consecutive appearances since Sergio Aguero between 2011-2015.
United have conceded three goals in the opening half for the first time since August 2018.
Rashford has scored four goals in all competitions against City, with Chelsea being his top (5).
Twitter Post
City register most 3-plus goals at half-time under Guardiola
3+ - The most 3+ goal half-time leads in all competitions away from home since Pep Guardiola took over Manchester City in 2016-17 (English sides):— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 7, 2020
Man City 13
Tottenham 4
Arsenal 3
Chelsea 3
Leicester 3
Man Utd 3
Swindon 3
Silly. pic.twitter.com/HMJh2GcQM1