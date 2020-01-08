ICC Test Rankings: Marnus Labuschagne grabs career-best third place
Marnus Labuschagne has been grabbing the headlines in Test cricket for a while now.
The Australian batsman has grabbed a career-best third place in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen.
Labuschagne scored 215 and 59 in the recently-concluded third Test against New Zealand at the SCG.
He moved up one slot to be third.
Here's more on the rankings.
Versus NZ
Labuschagne was unstoppable in the series versus New Zealand
Labuschagne was the hero of the series against the Kiwis and scored an emphatic 549 runs at an average of 91.50.
He amassed two hundreds and three fifties to stamp his mark.
The series also included his maiden Test double hundred (215).
He also clinched the 'player of the series' award.
In 14 Tests, Labuschagne has amassed 1,459 runs at an average of 63.43.
Batting
Plenty of activity in the top 10 rankings
Kane Williamson slipped to number four in the rankings (814) and Australia's opener David Warner gained two places to take the fifth place (793 points).
India's Cheteshwar Pujara slipped to sixth, alongside Babar Azam.
England skipper Joe Root climbed up to eighth in the rankings.
India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane dropped two places to be ninth, whereas, Ben Stokes gained five places to be 10th.
Information
Labuschagne is only behind Kohli and Smith
Labuschagne was ranked 110th at the beginning of last year, however, he is only behind Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and compatriot Steve Smith. The 25-year-old has 827 rating points at the moment. Kohli (928) and Smith (911) lead the show.
Bowlers
Bowlers Mitchell Starc and James Anderson gain big
In the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers, the likes of Pat Cummins and Neil Wagner continued to occupy the first two places.
Kagiso Rabada slipped to fourth, whereas, Jason Holder climbed up to third.
Mitchell Starc, who had an excellent period against NZ, rose to fifth in the rankings (796).
James Anderson rose to seventh after gaining five spots.
Vernon Philander dropped to eighth.