IPL 2020: These uncapped players might draw plenty of attention
The 13th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) is once again set to feature some top players from around the world.
Meanwhile, there would be some local talents as well who could be unearthed, as some of the uncapped players are set to make the most impact.
On the same note, we analyze five uncapped players to watch out for.
Harshal Patel
The Haryana medium pacer who can uplift Delhi Capitals
The 29-year-old, Harshal Patel, has been playing the tournament since 2012, as he has claimed 43 wickets in the same number of matches.
However, he finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season for Haryana, claiming 19 wickets in 12 matches.
He has given his franchise, Delhi Capitals (DC), a glimpse of what he could possibly do this season.
Nitish Rana
The Delhi youngster who can take KKR to the top
Delhi's 26-year-old middle order batsman Nitish Rana was one of the rising stars in IPL last season for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Having scored 1,085 runs in 46 matches at an average of 28.55 and a strike-rate of 134.62, he has eight half-centuries.
Furthermore, with the departure of Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa, Rana is sure to be promoted at number three.
Suryakumar Yadav
Is it finally time for Suryakumar Yadav to shine?
Mumbai lad Suryakumar Yadav is a familiar name in the tournament.
Having scored 1,544 runs in 85 matches at an average of 28.07, including seven half-centuries, he has wealth of experience.
Surya could be crucial for MI's fortunes in the upcoming season once again after doing well of late.
Thus, he is likely to be the million-dollar man for the champions.
Riyan Parag
An Assamese teen who could be Rajasthan's next big thing
Rajasthan Royals (RR) have a knack of unearthing young talents, and Riyan Parag is one of them.
While he is generally a top order batsman, he mostly batted in the lower middle order last season.
He scored 160 runs in seven matches at an average of 32.00, including a half-century.
With a strike-rate of 126.98, he could also come in handy as a finisher.
Devdutt Padikkal
A Karnataka teen with a promising batting future ahead
One of the latest additions in the emerging stars of Indian cricket is the Karnataka teen Devdutt Padikkal.
The top-order batsman finished as the highest run-scorer during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season, scoring 580 runs in 12 innings at an average of 64.44, including a century and five half-centuries.
Thus, he could strengthen Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) opening options this season.