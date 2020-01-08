India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Ayush Gupta
Devdutt Padikkal
Harshal Patel
Indian Premier League
Indian Premier League 2020
IPL
IPL 13
IPL 2020
NewsBytes
Nitish Rana
Riyan Parag
Suryakumar Yadav
T20
T20 Cricket
13th
29-year-old
Assamese
Capitals
Chris Lynn
DC
Delhi
Delhi Capitals
Haryana
Karnataka
KKR
Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI
Rajasthan
Rajasthan Royals
Rana
RCB
Robin Uthappa
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline