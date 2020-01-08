Longstanding records that could get broken in cricket this year
2020 is set to be another crucial year in the game of cricket.
There is plenty of action on offer as the year progresses and we expect many team and individual efforts that can draw headlines.
There are several longstanding records that could be broken across formats this year.
We look at the same.
Kohli ODIs
Virat Kohli can script this record in ODI cricket
With India set to be involved in a total of nine ODI matches this year, we could see Virat Kohli break a few records.
Kohli (11,609 runs) could become the second Indian batsman to score 12,000-plus runs in the format.
Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) is the only Indian batsman to achieve the same.
Kohli can become the sixth-highest run-scorer in ODIs by surpassing Inzamam-ul-Haq (11,739).
Joe Root
Joe Root can surpass many legends in Test cricket
England still have two Tests left in the ongoing series against South Africa.
Post that, they will be involved in series against Sri Lanka, West Indies and Pakistan as well.
Skipper Joe Root, who has 7,455 runs, can go past several legends of the game in terms of career Test runs.
He is also in line to surpass the 8,000-run mark.
Anderson, Broad
Anderson and Broad eyeing heroic Test feats
England pacer James Anderson is in line to become the first pacer to register 600-plus wickets in Test cricket. He is currently on 584 Test scalps.
England's Stuart Broad (479) is 21 wickets away from registering the mark of 500.
He will become only the fourth pacer and the second Englishman to do so.
Limited-overs
Rohit and Rashid could break records in limited-overs
Rohit Sharma (8,944) could become the 15th player to surpass 10,000 runs in ODIs.
He could also be only the sixth Indian batsman to do so.
Meanwhile, both Kohli and Rohit will be battling for supremacy in T20Is and script major feats in the format.
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (84) could become only the second bowler to claim 100-plus wickets in T20Is.