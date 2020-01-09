India-Australia ODIs: Aaron Finch confident of beating Virat Kohli's men
India and Australia are all set to face each other in a three-match ODI series, starting January 14.
Aaron Finch-led Australia will be aiming to down the hosts in their own backyard.
Last year, Australia had beaten India 3-2 and the visitors can take heart from that.
Finch feels Australia's skills are good enough to beat India.
Here's more.
India vs Australia
India and Australia gear up for high-profile ODI series
Both India and Australia exited from the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019.
Post that, both sides have managed to dominate the show across formats.
The two teams sit atop in the ICC World Test Championship, besides doing well in T20Is as well.
There is little to separate the two sides and one expects a stern contest between bat and ball.
Game plan
Our game plan in those conditions is good enough: Finch
With Australia tasting success here last year, skipper Finch seemed confident of the side's game plan.
"It just gives us confidence that our game plan in those conditions is good enough," Finch told cricket.com.au.
"Knowing that our game plan is good enough and knowing that our skills are good enough to beat India in India. That gives us a lot of confidence going there."
Backing
Finch backs Labuschagne to do well in ODIs
The Australian skipper also said there is no reason why Labuschagne cannot carry his Test form into white-ball cricket.
"We know that he's not going to be overawed by the occasion. He's come back into Test cricket after missing out at the start of the Ashes and he's been unbelievable, so hopefully, he can continue that."
ODI series
More details about Australia for the ODI series
The first match is set to be held in Mumbai. That will be followed by games in Rajkot on January 17 and Bengaluru on January 19.
Meanwhile, head coach Justin Langer took a much-needed rest and in his place, assistant coach Andrew McDonald will take charge.
Australia squad: Finch (captain), Agar, Carey, Cummins, Handscomb, Hazlewood, Labuschagne, Richardson, Short, Smith, Starc, Turner, Warner, Zampa.
Instagram Post
Warner upbeat ahead of three-match ODI series
India here we come!! It’s going to be a great 3 game series. Looking forward to seeing all our Indian fans 👍👍
