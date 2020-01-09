India
Ask NewsBytes
Sanvi Subramanium

Sanvi Subramanium

Asked on 9 January, 2020

Where is James Anderson ranked in Tests?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Anderson is ranked seventh in Tests by ICC.

Aanya Pawar

Aanya Pawar

Asked on 9 January, 2020

Which county does Anderson play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Anderson plays for Lancashire in country cricket.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Asked on 9 January, 2020

Has Anderson ever played the IPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

No, Anderson is yet to play the IPL.

Vishal Nair

Vishal Nair

Asked on 9 January, 2020

Has Anderson retired from limited-overs cricket?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

No, Anderson has not announced his retirement from limited-overs yet.

