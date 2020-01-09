09 Jan 2020
James Anderson to miss remainder of South Africa series
Sports
Veteran English pacer James Anderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the South Africa tour following a rib injury.
He suffered the same during the just-concluded Cape Town Test, but continued to bowl as England were on the verge of a win.
As a result, the injury aggravated, thus ruling him out of the remaining two Tests.
Here are further details.
Injury tenure
Anderson could be out for six to eight weeks
As far as the seriousness of the injury is concerned, scans revealed that the injury is bone-related, which could ideally take six to eight weeks to heal.
Consequently, Anderson would fly back to England, where he would rest and rehabilitate, while Craig Overton would be his cover-up in the squad.
Quote
Will be supporting the boys from home: Anderson
"Frustrating to be missing the rest of this series with a broken rib but hopefully will be healed in a few weeks! Will be supporting the boys from home," Anderson wrote on his Twitter handle.
Twitter Post
Anderson frustrated to miss remainder of Proteas tour
Anderson's records
Some records held by Anderson in international cricket
As for Anderson's records in international cricket:
He has claimed the most Test wickets as a pacer: 584
He is the only seamer to have claimed 300-plus Test wickets at home.
He holds the record of bowling the most deliveries in Tests.
He is the first English player to claim 500 Test wickets.
He holds the record of most not outs in Tests: 89
Match report
How did the 2nd Test pan out?
England scored 269 runs in the first innings with Pope being the standout factor.
Kagiso Rabada (3/68) stood out.
South Africa were bundled out for 223 next.
James Anderson was superb with a spell of 5/40.
England declared at 391/8 next. Dominic Sibley (133*) was the decisive factor.
In response, South Africa opener Pieter Malan (84) showed grit, however, England got the job done.
2nd Test records
Some records broken during the 2nd Test
Following are some records scripted during the second Test:
Anderson registered his 28th career five-wicket haul, and also became the oldest English seamer to claim a Test five-for, since Freddie Brown in 1951.
Ben Stokes became the first English fielder, barring wicket-keepers, to take five catches in a Test innings.
Joe Root scored 7,455 runs in Tests and went past David Boon (7,422).