I'll never be able to fill Dhoni's shoes: Hardik Pandya
Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been out for a long time with a lower back injury.
The cricketer is set to make a comeback to competitive cricket with India A's upcoming tour of New Zealand.
With the ICC World T20 to be held this year, Pandya is India's best bet as a finisher.
He opened up on the same.
Here's more.
Dhoni
Dhoni's absence could put more responsibility on Pandya
Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni hasn't played any sort of cricket post the ICC World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.
There have been many speculations regarding MSD's future, however, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman hasn't revealed anything yet.
If Dhoni doesn't feature in the ICC T20 World Cup, then Pandya will be backed to give Team India the impetus with his shot-making.
Finisher
Pandya will be backed as the finisher for Team India
Dhoni has donned the finisher's role for Team India over the years.
However, given his presence in the side is unknown, the task for Pandya increases rapidly.
The right-handed batsman is arguably the hardest hitter of a cricket ball in India and will be expected to play a key role in Australia as a finisher.
Pandya isn't keen to compare himself to Dhoni.
MSD's shoes
I'll never be able to fill MS' shoes, says Pandya
"I'll never be able to fill MS' shoes, so I don't even think that way," Pandya said in an interview with India Today.
"I'm quite excited for the challenge to be honest. Whatever I do, it will be always for the team you know. It will be one step at the ladder and slowly-slowly that Cup will be there!"
Competition
Pandya could face competition from Dube
For a spot in India's team for the World T20, Pandya will face stiff competition from Shivam Dube.
Both the players will be eyeing the pace all-rounder's role in the playing XI.
Pandya will need to show his mettle and work his way back.
Presently, Dube is part of the Indian team for the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka.