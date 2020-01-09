09 Jan 2020
Rohit Sharma has his say on India's World T20 squad
Sports
Indian opener Rohit Sharma might have been rested for the ongoing T20Is against Sri Lanka.
However, the vice-captain continues to practice in the nets, as he aims to keep himself fit for the upcoming ICC World T20 in Australia this year.
The senior batsman feels there still are spots to be filled in India's T20I squad.
Here's more.
Work in progress
World T20 preparations is a work in progress, claims Rohit
Rohit says that there is still some time for the World T20, as India prepare for the same.
"Anyway the 15-20 guys we have are all really good and have performed really well. It is just about doing what we need to do in Australia and then try and win," he told in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times.
Quote
It's my duty to keep an eye on all: Rohit
"I have been named vice-captain, so it's my duty to keep an eye on all the players, see what they are doing, what is required for the team, what is the best we can do as a team so that we can win," he added.
Other youngsters
Kohli backs other youngsters for World T20 squad
Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli too said that there were other youngsters as well who could be tried out in the coming days to be possibly included in the World T20 squad.
"Prasidh Krishna has done well in the domestic arena. It is a great luxury to have this group of bowlers. Looking at the World Cup, we have enough options," he had said.
Rohit since 2016
Rohit has been a consistent performer in T20Is since 2016
As Rohit success during this World T20, he has been one of India's leading performers in the format since the previous tournament.
Since the conclusion of the 2016 edition, Rohit has played 44 matches, scoring 1,341 runs at an average of 33.52.
He has a strong strike-rate of 151.18, including three centuries and nine half-centuries, along with the top score of 118.
Data
Rohit has been average in the format since past year
Since 2019, Rohit has been an average performer in the format, as in 14 innings, he has managed to score 396 runs at an average of 28.28 and a strike-rate of 138.46, including four half-centuries and a top score of 85.
Team India
India have been decent in T20Is since 2016 World T20
Considering India's performance in the format since the 2016 World T20, they have been decent, as in 55 matches, they have managed to win 35 and lose 17, while they have a win-loss ratio of 2.058.
Since the past year, the side has played 18 T20Is, winning 10 and losing seven, while they have a win-loss ratio of 1.428.