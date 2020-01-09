No respite for Manchester United as injury concerns deepen
Sports
Manchester United's injury concerns have deepened further with defender Harry Maguire now being forced to be on the sidelines for quite a while.
Maguire missed the EFL Cup semi-final against Manchester City owing to a hip injury.
It is unknown for how long will be be out.
United are in a crisis now. Here's more on the same.
Options
United short of options at the moment
Maguire has been United's principle central defender alongside Victor Lindelof.
The two have been the main teeth in defense since the start of the season.
However, Maguire's injury now makes United look vulnerable.
United are reeling with defensive issues, as Marcos Rojo, Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly are missing.
Meanwhile, Chris Smalling is on loan at Roma.
Phil Jones suffered a cramp against City.
Mid-field
Mid-field options slim without Pogba and McTominay
United are also short in mid-field with Paul Pogba set to be out for another month after having an ankle surgery.
He has hardly featured this season.
Joining him for an extensive period out is youngster Scott McTominay.
He was highly impressive this season and his spell on the sidelines makes United depleted.
United have Fred, Nemanja Matic and the versatile Andreas Pereira available.
Fixtures
United have another five games this month
United are currently fifth in the Premier League and the next set of games are highly crucial.
They face Norwich City at home this weekend. Post that, a third round FA Cup replay against Wolves is on offer.
Then the side will be up against league leaders Liverpool and Burnley.
The EFL Cup second leg against City will be held on January 30.
Window
What should United do in the January transfer window?
United need to bolster their mid-field, in particular, at the moment.
According to the BBC, the club is considering a move for Ajax's Dutch international Donny van de Beek.
However, it remains to be seen whether they are able to pull off a deal.
Besides a mid-fielder, the club also needs a defender.
However, player returning from injuries is important at this moment.