ICA and FICA not in favor of four-day Tests
Sports
The newly formed body of the Indian cricketers, Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA), and its president, Ashok Malhotra, have given their verdict on the planned mandatory four-day Tests by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
While it is a 'no' from them, they have also requested Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Sourav Ganguly, to not vote for it.
Here are further details.
Clarity
ICA echoes with FICA over clarity for four-day Tests
Malhotra said that ICA agrees with the Federation of International Cricketers' Association (FICA) as they need more clarity over four-day Tests.
"Now, we also have pink-ball cricket that brings in the crowds. So, why do you want to make a drastic change? Are you trying to open up the scheduling window, to accommodate more T20 cricket," he wondered, reports Hindustan Times.
Phase out
Malhotra fears players like Root and Pujara could phase out
Malhotra also pointed out the fact that players like Joe Root and Cheteshwar Pujara, who generally play defensive cricket, would be affected by the four-day Tests.
"Declarations will be in the hands of the captain and coach. ICC can't dictate terms with captains to start declarations to produce results. It will be the last nail in the coffin of Tests," he added.
Quote
We remain supportive of five-day Test cricket: FICA chairman
"Until such a time as we are provided with compelling reasons for change, we remain supportive of five-day Test cricket, and would expect significant player resistance if a shift to that is imposed on players by the ICC and/or Boards," said FICA chairman Tony Irish.
Reactions
Here's how the reactions came to four-day Test proposal
Recently, Indian skipper Virat Kohli lent his support to the longest format of the game and doesn't want it to be altered.
The likes of Vernon Philander and Glenn McGrath had strongly voiced their opinion against four-day Tests as well.
Ganguly said it is too early to speak about the same.
However, member boards from England and Australia are open to the idea.
2023 ICC WTC
2023 ICC World Test Championship could have four-day Tests
As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, the ICC is contemplating on making four-day Tests mandatory from the 2023 World Test Championship.
The said report mentions that mandatory four-day Test matches from 2015 to 2023 would have freed a total of 335 days.
Notably, managing the calendar has become challenging, post the rise of T20 leagues.
This decision will reduce the workload of the players.