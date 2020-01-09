India-Australia ODIs: Rohit Sharma could script these records
India's senior opening batsman Rohit Sharma will be eyeing to make a strong impact in the upcoming ODIs against Australia, starting January 14.
The 32-year-old batsman was rested from the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka.
Rohit, who scored the most ODI runs in 2019, will be aiming to continue with the momentum this year.
Here are the records he could script against Australia.
9,000 ODI runs
Rohit can become second-fastest to 9,000 ODI runs
Rohit has scored 8,944 runs in ODIs at an average of 49.14.
He needs 56 runs to reach the 9,000-run mark in ODI cricket.
Rohit (214 innings) can become the second-fastest to 9,000 ODI runs.
He is set to go past former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly (236 innings).
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is the fastest to 9,000 ODI runs.
He achieved it in 194 innings.
Information
A look at India's ODI squad against Australia
India's ODI squad against Australia: Virat Kohli (captain),Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.
Tons
The Hitman can become the second-fastest to score 30 tons
Rohit has 28 centuries to his name in ODIs. He scored a whopping seven tons in 2019.
Given his form and approach in the format, the Hitman is being backed to amass three-digit scores.
The fastest to score 30 ODI tons was Kohli (195 innings).
Rohit can become the second-fastest to 30 ODI tons.
Sachin Tendulkar (274 matches) is the second-fastest at the moment.
Sixes
First Indian cricketer to hit 100 sixes against a team
No Indian cricketer has managed to smash 100 sixes against a single opposition in international cricket.
Rohit has a special liking for Australia and he has amassed 93 international sixes.
He needs seven more to register the mark of 100 international sixes against Australia.
He could also become the second batsman to register the mark against a single opposition after Chris Gayle (versus England).
Versus Australia
Rohit can become the second-highest ODI run-scorer against Australia
Rohit has scored 2,037 ODI runs against the Aussies in 37 matches at an average of 61.72.
In the upcoming three-match ODI series, he can surpass the likes of Vivian Richards (2,187) and Desmond Haynes (2,262), to become the second-highest run-scorer in the format against Australia.
Former Indian legend Tendulkar has the most ODI runs against the Aussies (3,077).