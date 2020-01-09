3rd T20I, India vs Sri Lanka: Preview, Dream11 and stats
The Indian cricket team is set to face Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Friday.
After the first T20I was abandoned, India sealed the second match to take a 1-0 lead.
A win will help them seal the series 2-0.
Ahead of the third T20I, we look at the complete match preview.
Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions
The match is set to be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune.
The third T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST and be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
As per reports, no rainfall is predicted on Friday. The weather is set to be clear.
The indifferent pitch will assist slower bowlers, whereas, batsmen will be in the game too.
Dream11: Kohli, Perera get the leadership nods
The in-form KL Rahul opens the batting with Danushka Gunathalika in this Dream11 side.
Wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Perera gets the vice-captaincy nod.
Virat Kohli is the captain of this side and is followed by Shreyas Iyer and Avishka Fernando to bolster the batting.
Dhananjaya de Silva is the all-rounder.
The bowling attack sees Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Wanindu Hasaranga.
Stat attack
3rd T20I: Records that could be scripted
Jasprit Bumrah is currently tied with R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in terms of most T20I wickets for India (52).
He could steer clear with another scalp in Pune.
Virat Kohli needs two fours to register the mark of 250 in T20Is. He will be the first to do so.
KL Rahul needs 17 more to get past 1,200 runs in T20Is.
Team India
Team India will go out for the kill in Pune
Team India looked solid in the second T20I and the luxury of five premier bowlers gives Kohli the proper base.
Thakur and Saini were superb with the ball.
Kuldeep Yadav was back amongst the wickets as well.
India's main strength is the top order and one expects valuable contributions once again.
The focus will be on Shikhar Dhawan, in particular.
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka need an inspiration from somewhere
Sri Lanka need a spirited show to stop Team India in Pune on Friday.
The side looked lackluster in the first T20I and a similar approach won't help.
Lasith Malinga will have to propel his team to give its best and hope to catch India off guard.
The injury to Isuru Udana has hurt the side badly.
Lanka need an inspiration from somewhere.