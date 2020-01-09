ICC World T20: Is this bowler Virat Kohli's surprise package?
Sports
Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli feels young Prasidh Krishna could be a probable surprise package in the pace-bowling attack in T20Is.
After winning the second T20I against Sri Lanka in the ongoing three-match series, Kohli mentioned Krishna's name with the ICC World T20 to be held in Australia this year.
Here's more on the same.
Package
'One guy will be a surprise package going to Australia'
Kohli feels one bowler will be the surprise package going to Australia.
"You'll have to figure out who are the people that are very similar in their bowling skills, and you pick the senior one. I think one guy will be a surprise package going to Australia. Someone who can bowl with pace and has bounce," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
Quote
Prasidh Krishna has done well, says Kohli
"Prasidh Krishna has done well in the domestic arena. It is a great luxury to have this group of bowlers in all formats. Looking at the World Cup, we have enough options," the captain further added.
Pacers
This is how India's pace-bowling attack looks like
Jasprit Bumrah will lead India's attack in Australia during the ICC T20 World Cup.
Besides Bumrah, India will be looking to rope in at least three more premium pacers.
Mohammed Shami could prove to be crucial.
The injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar are in contention.
The likes of Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur can fight for their berths.
Details
Who is Prasidh Krishna and what can he offer?
Prasidh is a right-arm fast bowler from Karnataka and played a crucial role for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League in 2018 and 2019.
The lanky pacer can extract a lot of bounce and pace. He has the attributes to bring something extra on Australian pitches.
He claimed 17 wickets in the 2019 Vijay Hazare Trophy which included a 5/19 against Saurashtra.
Stats
A look at Krishna's career stats
In the IPL, Krishna has claimed 14 wickets in 18 matches at an economy-rate of 9.32.
Although the numbers do not look convincing, the pacer showed he has the willingness to learn.
In 41 List A matches, Krishna has claimed a total of 67 games with a best of 6/33.
In six First-Class games, he has taken 20 scalps at 22.55.