Ask NewsBytes
Rajesh Jindal

Rajesh Jindal

Asked on 9 January, 2020

How many Grand Slams has Roger Federer won?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer has won 20 Slams so far.

Arjun Yadav

Arjun Yadav

Asked on 9 January, 2020

How many times has Federer won the Australian Open?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer has won the Australian Open on seven occasions.

Anika Lobo

Anika Lobo

Asked on 9 January, 2020

When was the last time Federer won the Australian Open?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer last won the Australian Open in 2018.

Trisha Jindal

Trisha Jindal

Asked on 9 January, 2020

Which Slam has Federer won the most?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer has won Wimbledon on most occasions (8).

