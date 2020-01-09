09 Jan 2020
Is Massimiliano Allegri holding out for Manchester United job?
Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has not been associated with any club since stepping down from his role at Turin.
He has been linked to some top clubs, including the defending German champions, Bayern Munich.
However, there are rumors that he is holding off offers from any other club for his apparent interest in managing English giants Manchester United.
Here is more on this.
Arsenal pursuation
Allegri previously pursued by Arsenal
As per a report by Daily Mail, Allegri was previously being eyed by Arsenal, who were in the hunt for a fresh manager following the sacking of Unai Emery.
However, Allegri apparently held of any interest or offer from them, which prompted the Gunners to sign Mikel Arteta from Manchester City.
Do you know?
Allegri still in the radar for Munich
However, there are reports that Munich might still be interested in the services of Allegri, as they haven't moved on from him yet. Munich, too, are in the need for a full-time manager following the sacking of Niko Kovač in November 2019.
Managerial career
Allegri has had an illustrious managerial career
Considering Allegri's managerial career so far, it has been an illustrious one.
So far, he has managed seven clubs, while his most successful tenure was at Juventus.
In 271 matches under him, the club won 191 and lost just 37, while he had his best win percentage at the club (70.48).
He won five Serie A titles with them, without UEFA Champions League success.
United's situation
Ole Gunnar Solskjær under scanner following United's highly inconsistent season
Meanwhile, the situation at United is dicey.
The club is struggling in the fifth spot of the Premier League this season, having won eight of the 21 matches and losing six.
The club could also be on the verge of League Cup semis exit, besides awaiting the FA Cup third-round replay.
However, they have progressed to the knockouts of the UEFA Europa League.
Pochettino monitoring
Mauricio Pochettino too monitoring United's situation
Meanwhile, there are also multiple reports stating that former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, too, is monitoring the situation at United, as he is the strongest contender to replace Solskjær at the club.
The Argentine is also without a club since parting ways with the Spurs in November, as Jose Mourinho replaced him.