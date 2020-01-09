India
Ask NewsBytes
Hansika Patil

Hansika Patil

Asked on 9 January, 2020

Which was the first club Massimiliano Allegri managed?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The first club Allegri managed was Aglianese.

Ajay Dasgupta

Ajay Dasgupta

Asked on 9 January, 2020

Has Allegri ever won the UCL as a manager?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

No, Allegri is yet to win the UCL as a manager.

Sanvi Sengupta

Sanvi Sengupta

Asked on 9 January, 2020

Has Allegri ever managed in England?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

No, Allegri has not managed in England so far.

Parakram Khan

Parakram Khan

Asked on 9 January, 2020

How many Serie A titles has Allegri won as a manager?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

As a manager, Allegri has won six Serie A titles.

View all questions (4)
