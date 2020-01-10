10 Jan 2020
Shane Warne's baggy green eclipses Don Bradman's: Here is how
Australia have been ravaged by severe bushfires in the past couple of months.
In order to contribute through relief camps and funds, Australian spin legend Shane Warne auctioned his baggy green cap, which attracted over $1 million.
In the process, it also eclipsed the previous record fetched by Don Bradman's cap.
Here are further details on this.
Warne's baggy green attracts final bid of AUD 1,007,500
Since putting his baggy green up for auction, the final price the cap attracted was AUD 1,007,500, by an 'MC' from Sydney.
It went past the previous final bid for Bradman's cap, which had fetched AUD 425,000 in January 2003.
"I hope my Baggy Green can raise some significant funds to help all those people who are in desperate need," said Warne.
Huge Thank you/congrats to the successful bidder: Warne
"Thank you so much to everyone that placed a bid & a huge Thank you/congrats to the successful bidder - you have blown me away with your generosity! The money will go directly to the Red Cross bushfire appeal," wrote Warne on Twitter.
Warne thanks every bidder for his baggy green
Jeff Thomson too puts his baggy green up for auction
Meanwhile, former Australian pacer Jeff Thomson, too, has put his baggy green up for auction, along with his last remaining cricket vest, which he termed 'quite rare'.
"It's hard to say what these pieces may go for, but I just hope that they can raise some decent funds that will really make a difference for all of those in need right now," he said.
Plenty of bushfire appeal fund organized by Cricket Australia
Cricket Australia has organized a number of appeal funds for the ongoing bushfires.
Talks are in place for a charity match, which could also feature Warne.
In the ongoing BBL, players would donate money for every six hit and wickets taken.
Along with signed shits being auctioned, the ODIs between Australia and New Zealand in March would also be used for the relief fund.
What do we know about the Australian bushfires?
Australia saw dozens of fires erupting in New South Wales in November and things rapidly spread across the entire continent to become some of the most devastating on record.
An area, roughly 15 million acres, has burned already.
More than 1,000 houses have been destroyed by the fire.
People were forced to evacuate their houses, with 27 deaths occurring.
It is a countrywide catastrophe.