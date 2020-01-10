India
Ask NewsBytes
Hemant Patel

Hemant Patel

Asked on 10 January, 2020

How many Test wickets has Shane Warne claimed?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Warne has claimed 708 Test wickets.

Amit Chatterjee

Amit Chatterjee

Asked on 10 January, 2020

Does Warne play in the IPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

No, Warne is retired from all forms of cricket.

Rishika Mehra

Rishika Mehra

Asked on 10 January, 2020

How many Test wickets did Jeff Thomson claim?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Thomson claimed 200 Test wickets.

Aarav Jindal

Aarav Jindal

Asked on 10 January, 2020

When did Warne retire from international cricket?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Warne retired from international cricket in 2007.

