Sheldon Cottrell scripts a unique record: Details here
Sports
West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell stole Irish thunder to help his side win the second ODI at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados on Thursday.
Ireland scored 237/9 in 50 overs with Paul Stirling scoring 63.
In reply, the Windies pulled off a thriller to win the match by a solitary wicket.
Cottrell scripted a unique record.
Here's more.
Cottrell
Cottrell is first number 11 batsman to register this record
Cottrell hit a six off the penultimate delivery of the match to help WI get past the target.
The 30-year-old became the first number 11 batsman in the history of ODI cricket to finish a chase with a six.
Interestingly, Cottrell survived two run-out attempts in the final over of West Indies' run chase.
He remained unbeaten on seven from six deliveries.
WI vs IRE
How did the match pan out?
Ireland didn't manage to get a move on after losing wickets at regular intervals.
Besides Stirling's 63, the likes of Kevin O Brien (31) and Simi Singh (34) helped the side reach the 237-run mark.
For WI, Alzarri Joseph picked up four wickets, whereas, Cottrell claimed three scalps.
In reply, Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard helped WI recover.
Hayden Walsh (46*) inspired the side.
Feats
Some feats scripted by West Indian players
Pooran's 44-ball 52 saw him scoring his sixth career ODI fifty.
He shared a 64-run stand with Pollard (40), who raced to 2,438 runs.
27-year-old Walsh scored his highest score in ODIs.
Cottrell raced to 44 ODI scalps in 32 games for WI. He now has 10 wickets in his last five ODI matches.
Feats
Stirling registers 24th career ODI fifty
Stirling now has 4,116 career ODI runs at an average of 37.08.
He registered his 24th career ODI fifty.
Boyd Rankin (1/36) raced to 96 career ODI scalps. Another four wickets will see him become the second Irish player to claim 100-plus ODI wickets.
Meanwhile, WI took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will eye a clean sweep next.