Marnus Labuschagne keen to emulate the Fab Four: Details here
Sports
Australia's in-form batsman Marnus Labuschagne has the best Test average currently.
The 25-year-old, who had a solid 2019 in the longest format, continued strongly in the recently-concluded third Test against New Zealand.
His heroics in the Australian summer earned him a place in the ODI side.
The batsman is now keen to emulate the Fab Four of cricket.
Versus NZ
Labuschagne was unstoppable in the series versus New Zealand
Labuschagne was the hero of the series against the Kiwis and scored an emphatic 549 runs at an average of 91.50.
He amassed two hundreds and three fifties to stamp his mark.
The series also included his maiden Test double hundred (215).
He also clinched the 'player of the series' award.
In 14 Tests, Labuschagne has amassed 1,459 runs at an average of 63.43.
ICC Test Rankings
ICC Test Rankings: Labuschagne grabs career-best third place
Meanwhile, Labuschagne grabbed a career-best third place in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen.
He was ranked 110th at the beginning of last year, however, he is only behind Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and compatriot Steve Smith.
The 25-year-old has 827 rating points at the moment. Kohli (928) and Smith (911) lead the show.
ODIs
Labuschagne to make his ODI debut against India
India and Australia are set to face each other in a three-match ODI series, starting January 14.
The series will see Labuschagne make his debut in the 50-over format.
After conquering the battle field in Test cricket, the promising batsman will be keen to do well in the 50-over format against India.
Labuschagne is eyeing long-term consistency across formats, besides emulating the Fab Four.
Fab Four
Labuschagne has his say on Fab Four of cricket
Labuschagne said he looks up to the Fab Four and highlighted their qualities.
"You look at the guys I look up to and aspire to -- Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root. They've been doing it for a very long time, five, six years they've been consistent, not just in one format, but two or more formats," Labuschagne told ESPNCricinfo.
ODI series
"It's going to be tough conditions in India: Labuschagne
Labuschagne highlighted that the Indian cricket team is strong and he is keen to enjoy the challenge ahead.
"It's going to be tough conditions in India and they're obviously a very strong side. So just about enjoying the challenge and not getting too far ahead of yourself, taking it ball by ball and game by game," he said.
Domination
The Fab Four have been dominating cricket across formats
The Fab Four have not only dominated Test cricket in the last decade.
The likes of Kohli, Smith, Root and Williamson have been superb in limited-overs cricket as well.
To bring in that level of consistency and being a step above the rest make them special talents.
Labuschagne, who is ahead of them in the first 14 career Tests, has an interesting chapter ahead.