All you should know about ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020
Sports
The next edition of the ICC Under-19 World Cup would be held this year, from January 17 to February 9, in South Africa.
This would be the 13th edition of the tournament, with South Africa being the hosts for the first time.
As the tournament prepares to unearth some of the top young talents in the cricketing world, we present all the relevant information.
Defending champions
India are the defending champions
As for the defending champions, India would be eyeing their record-extending fifth title, having won the last edition in 2018, in New Zealand.
While the side stayed unbeaten in their three group stage matches, they went on to win their subsequent knockout matches.
They beat Australia in the final by eight wickets to win their record fourth title.
Other previous wins: 2000, 2008, 2012.
Format & venues
Tournament format and venues
The tournament would stick to the same format as the previous editions, of being round-robin and knockout, along with 48 matches.
It would feature 16 teams with four groups of three teams.
The top two from each qualify for the Super League, while the bottom-placed side is relegated to the Plate League.
The matches would be held in Potchefstroom, Bloemfontein, Kimberley, and Benoni.
First timers
Japan and Nigeria qualify for the first time
Among the 16 teams this edition, two of them would be featuring in the tournament for the first time.
From Africa, it is Nigeria, who stayed unbeaten in the qualifications, to beat Sierra Leone in the regional final.
As from Asia, it is Japan, who qualified under lucky circumstances, after 11 of Papua New Guinea's players were suspended prior to their regional final.
Records
Some records in the U-19 World Cup
As for some records in the tournament:
Highest total: 480/6 by Australia
Most consecutive match wins: Australia (9)
Most matches played by a player: Kanishka Chaugai (20)
Most runs: Eoin Morgan (606)
Highest individual score: Hasitha Boyagoda (191)
Highest partnership: Daniel Lawrence & Jack Burnham (303)
Most wickets: Moises Henriques (27)
Best bowling figure: Lloyd Pope (8/35)
Information
Where to watch the U-19 World Cup?
The tournament would be telecast on the Star Sports network, in English, Hindi and other regional languages, which would also be available in HD. The tournament can be streamed online on Hotstar.