10 Jan 2020
Here's why Kuldeep Yadav is working on changing his bowling
Sports
Indian chinaman Kuldeep Yadav had a tough year in 2019, as he leaked runs aplenty, which affected his international performance.
It all started in the IPL 2019, while he also lacked the same aura during the ICC World Cup 2019.
As he looks to revive his international career, he is looking to bring in changes in his bowling.
Here is why.
Admission
Kuldeep admits 2019 was a tough one
Speaking on his recent performance, Kuldeep admitted that 2019 was tough, while he learned about how he could have planned things better.
"If I thought more and gave more time to myself, I could have performed better. In 2020, I will try to plan every game better and give myself more time, so I get more time to reflect on my game," he said.
Quote
I want to be more mentally prepared this year: Kuldeep
"You play a lot of matches, but at the same time, you have to give yourself more time to plan for the next game. I want to be more mentally prepared this year," added Kuldeep.
Kuldeep in 2019
Kuldeep was highly expensive with his spells in 2019
As for Kuldeep's performance last year, he played just a Test, claiming five wickets at an average of 19.80.
In ODIs, he claimed 32 from 23 at a poor average of 34.68.
As for T20Is, he had claimed four from two at a reliable average of 17.75, whereas in the IPL, he claimed just four from nine at a horrific average of 71.50.
Betterment
Kuldeep looks to take help of video analysts
Speaking further on how he aims to improve his bowling, Kuldeep said that he would take the help of video analysts and coach Bharat Arun, to work on 'the strengths and weaknesses of batsmen'.
"Now, everyone knows how Kuldeep bowls. So, I have to bring changes in my bowling, which the batsmen cannot figure out," he concluded.