Chirag Bhatnagar

Chirag Bhatnagar

Asked on 10 January, 2020

When did Kuldeep Yadav make his international debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kuldeep made his international debut in March 2017, in a Test against Australia.

Vivaan Lobo

Vivaan Lobo

Asked on 10 January, 2020

How many T20I wickets has Kuldeep claimed?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kuldeep has claimed 39 wickets in 21 T20Is so far.

Ayaan Saxena

Ayaan Saxena

Asked on 10 January, 2020

Which IPL team does Kuldeep play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kuldeep plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.

Trishla Patil

Trishla Patil

Asked on 10 January, 2020

How many IPL wickets does Kuldeep have?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kuldeep has claimed 39 wickets in 40 IPL matches.

