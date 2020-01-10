'Big Three' to meet next week to discuss multiple issues
Cricket's 'Big Three', India, England and Australia, along with South Africa, is all set to meet in Mumbai next week to discuss multiple issues.
The meeting would involve a discussion regarding the course of the game and its formats, as well as the future calendars.
Here are further details on the agendas of the meeting, involving the BCCI, ECB, CA, and CSA.
Agendas
The agendas up for discussion
Following are the agendas which would be discussed:
- Discussion regarding the upcoming informal meeting with ICC directors on January 16.
- Whether to create a separate window for the nation's respective T20 leagues.
- Whether to pursue the proposed four-nation Super Series.
- Whether to consider playing the ICC's proposed mandatory four-day Tests from 2023.
- Possibility of a Day-Night Test between India-Australia.
Four-day Tests
No clarity if four-day Tests could really be agreed upon
As far as four-day Tests goes, Times of India states that Australia are in favor of it, while England are open to discussions.
Meanwhile, South Africa are content with the idea, while India are as of now looking to just hear out the take of each member and take a final call, consolidated, at a later date.
2023 ICC WTC
2023 ICC World Test Championship could have four-day Tests
As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, the ICC is contemplating on making four-day Tests mandatory from the 2023 World Test Championship.
The said report mentions that mandatory four-day Test matches from 2015 to 2023 would have freed a total of 335 days.
Notably, managing the calendar has become challenging, post the rise of T20 leagues.
This decision will reduce the workload of the players.
Super Series
Situation regarding four-nation Super Series looks dicey as well
Meanwhile, the proposed four-nation Super Series by the Big Three also lacks clarity.
TOI says that while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the England Cricket Board (ECB) are open to it, Cricket Australia (CA) is unconvinced.
"That's possibly because CA attended ICC meetings in October, when the idea of one ICC tournament every year was discussed," said a source.
Super Series plan
Four-nation ODI series plan to counter ICC
The Super Series move by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been seen as a counter to prevent governing cricket body ICC from implementing its plan of having a global event organized in every calendar year.
The tournament will be run by the member nations, sparking concerns that India, Australia, and England would become more rich and powerful.
D/N Test
BCCI and CA to discuss playing day-night Test Down Under
With Australia set to face India next week for three ODIs, CA officials would meet BCCI to discuss the possibility of India playing a day-night Test when they tour Australia, later, this year.
As of now, it looks like the second Test could be a Day-Night affair in Adelaide, as India have already tested themselves by playing the same against Bangladesh, last year.