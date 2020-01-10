Rating the captains of eight teams ahead of IPL 2020
Sports
In T20 cricket, good captaincy is usually the difference between the winning and losing teams.
From bowling changes, field placement to selecting playing XI, a captain plays a crucial role in the shortest format.
In the Indian Premier League (IPL), we have witnessed some superb captains dominating the proceedings.
In the same context, ahead of IPL 2020, we rate all the eight captains.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma a sorted leader for Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma has been one of the most successful captains in the IPL. He has already won four titles.
Last season, Mumbai Indians showed their caliber to come out firing all guns.
The 32-year-old has a strong squad at his disposal and will count on the core players to get the job done.
MI are IPL 2020 favorites and Rohit gets a 9/10 rating.
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni will cash in on consistency from CSK
MS Dhoni knows Chennai Super Kings in-and-out and once again CSK will challenge for the title.
After winning IPL 2018, Dhoni-led CSK lost in the finale last season.
MSD is a master strategist who rarely gets his selection wrong. He also knows how to extract the best out of his players.
Dhoni is the most successful skipper in IPL and gets 9/10.
Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson needs to lift SRH in IPL 2020
Kane Williamson will want Sunrisers Hyderabad to fight hard in IPL 13.
After doing well in 2018, SRH were on and off last season.
Williamson led the side to the play-offs. With some key players at his disposal, Williamson will hope to be decisive and sharp.
His calm demeanour will help SRH. Williamson knows how to use his bowlers wisely. He gets 8.5/10.
Dinesh Karthik
Karthik has to rally KKR after a poor IPL 2019
Dinesh Karthik was roped in by KKR in 2018 and he surprised everyone with his leadership attributes.
He filled in the shoes of Gautam Gambhir and handled the pressure well.
However, Karthik was way below-par last season as KKR struggled after a bright start.
DK needs to be more pragmatic and lead by example.
The Tamil Nadu veteran cricketer gets a 8/10 rating.
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer can take DC to great heights
Shreyas Iyer did reasonably well as Delhi Capitals' leader in IPL 12.
Delhi Capitals reached the play-offs last term and Iyer looked like someone ready to learn the trades.
DC have one of the most sorted squads after a strong trade window and IPL auction.
Iyer will need to utilize his resources well and rotate wisely.
The promising Iyer gets a 7.5/10 rating.
Steve Smith
Steve Smith needs to get the Royals firing this season
Rajasthan Royals weren't up to the mark last season and things need to change drastically this time around.
With senior figure Ajinkya Rahane gone, skipper Steve Smith has work to do.
The Aussie star has a promising squad to work with and what he will need is consistency in the ranks.
Smith is a brilliant captain and he gets 7/10 ahead of IPL 2020.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul to be tested immensely as KXIP captain
With R Ashwin traded off to DC, Kings XI Punjab announced KL Rahul as the skipper for IPL 13.
Rahul has been a superb customer with the bat over the last two seasons.
He has been doing well of late, however, captaincy is a different test.
Rahul will be the focus and it will be a learning phase for him.
He gets 6/10.
Virat Kohli
RCB's Virat Kohli needs to step up
In both the previous seasons, Virat Kohli couldn't quite live up to expectations as a skipper and his captaincy was questionable.
Like every season, he performed well with the bat, but his side let him down on many occasions.
RCB never found the balance in their squad.
Kohli has quality in ranks and a squad that can fulfill its potential.
He gets 5.5/10.