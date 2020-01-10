Umpire blasts disrespectful fans during ATP Cup tie: Details here
In an interesting incident during the ongoing ATP Cup, the umpire lost his cool during mid-match and blasted the fans for being disrespectful.
The incident happened in Sydney where Serbia's Novak Djokovic was up against Canada's Denis Shapovalov, during their quarter-final tie, which the former won in three sets.
Here are further details as to how it happened.
Shapovalov complain
Shapovalov complained of fans making noise during his return hits
During the match, Shapovalov complained to umpire Carlos Bernardes that the crowd was being too noisy, especially while during his return hits.
Furthermore, he also received a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct as he took a dig at the fans.
Bernardes later explained to Canada's coach that Shapovalov should complain to the latter for the fans being abusive, following which they would be taken out.
Twitter Post
Chair umpire Bernardes explains Canada coach what to do
The 🇨🇦 #TeamCanada captain is summoned to the chair to discuss the warning 🇨🇦 #TeamCanada received the previous game.#ATPCup | #Final8 | #SRBCAN pic.twitter.com/qOpEAa7XeE— ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 10, 2020
Bernandes' warning
"If you don't want to watch tennis, just go home"
Following the repeated abuses by the crowd, Bernardes warned the crowd of respecting both the players, as continuing to do so to could lead to consequences.
However, it still continued the very next serve, forcing Bernardes to say, "If you don't want to watch tennis, just go home. Rather than disturb the people who are here to watch tennis."
Twitter Post
Bernandes warns fans to respect players
"The most important thing between all of us is respect"— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 10, 2020
- Carlos Bernardes #ATPCup pic.twitter.com/YPxnnuPNMM
Match report
Serbia sweep Canada 3-0
The tie between the two nations started with a singles match between Dušan Lajović and Félix Auger-Aliassime, which the former won in straight sets.
In a do-or-die match between Djokovic and Shapovalov, the latter put on the fight in the opening set.
However, Djokovic rallied back to win 4-6, 6-1, 7-6.
The final match was a doubles tie, which was again secured by Serbia.