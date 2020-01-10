India-Australia ODIs: Bumrah is obviously a fantastic bowler, says Finch
Sports
India and Australia are all set to face each other in a three-match ODI series, starting January 14.
Aaron Finch-led Australia will be aiming to down the hosts in their own backyard.
India have got their leading pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah back in the ranks after an injury.
Finch went on to have his say on Bumrah ahead of the ODIs.
Here's more.
Return
Post injury, Bumrah made a return against Lanka
Bumrah was superb in the Test series against West Indies in August 2019.
Post that, the player missed a lot of action across formats.
He made a comeback in the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka.
Bumrah registered figures of 1/32 as India won the match convincingly to take a 1-0 lead.
He will be wanting to do well in the final match.
Bumrah
Bumrah's rise in the game has been a phenomenal one
Bumrah's rise in the game has been a phenomenal one and he has quickly established himself as India's principle bowler.
He is a rare breed and his ability to hardly give anything away makes him special.
Bumrah can make the difference for India and Aussies are wary of him.
Ahead of the series, Finch said it isn't important to overplay the Bumrah factor.
Praise
He is obviously a fantastic bowler, says Finch on Bumrah
Finch went on to praise Bumrah and said he is a fantastic bowler. The Aussie opener is also wary of Bumrah's qualities.
"He is obviously a fantastic bowler and someone who, when you are not playing against him, you love watching him bowl. He is fast and aggressive and his execution is pretty spot on," he said.
Quote
It's important not to overplay Bumrah factor: Finch
"I think, more and more guys face him, the more exposure you get, the more you start to understand how he bowls. So it is important that we don't overplay that too much," Finch said during a media interaction here.
Quote
Aussies need to prepare mentally against Bumrah
"It is more about focusing on what we are as a batting unit against that and each player has different strengths and weaknesses. So (we are doing) what we have to do for mentally being prepared for that challenge," Finch said.