Australian Open: A look at some of the unique facts
The 108th edition of the Australian Open is all set to get underway from January 14.
Just like every other edition, this year too there would be some record-breaking performances, with some surprise packages in store.
Having witnessed some incredible moments for over 100 years, we take a look at some of the unique facts of the tournament.
Youngest Slam
It is the youngest Grand Slam of all
Among the four Grand Slams played, Wimbledon holds the record to be the oldest one, having been introduced in 1877.
However, the Australian Open holds the record of being the youngest of the lot, having been introduced in 1905.
While the US Open was introduced in 1881, the French Open came into existence from 1891.
Multiple cities
Only open era Slam to be played in multiple cities
The four Slams held in a calendar year are restricted to a particular city.
However, as for the Australian Open, it had a tradition of being played in different cities, even in the open era, before being permanently stationed in Melbourne since 1972.
The other cities to have hosted the tournament in the open era are Brisbane (1969) and Sydney (1970-71).
Mats Wilander
Mats Wilander: Only player to win on grass and hard
As far as the surface of the tournament is concerned, it started off on the grass-court.
It was since 1988 when it was switched to the hard-court.
Meanwhile, three-time Australian Open champion Mats Wilander of Sweden is the only player to have won the tournament on both the surfaces.
While he won it on the grass during 1983-84, he won the inaugural hard-court tournament.
Lowest ranked
Mark Edmondson: The lowest ranked AO winner
While Slams are ideally the tournaments for the top seed to showcase their dominance, there have been instances when some unseeded players have gone the distance as well.
Meanwhile, Mark Edmondson of Australia is the lowest-ranked player to have ever won a Slam.
He beat defending champion and fellow Australian John Newcombe in a four-setter during the 1976 Australian Open final.
Ken Rosewall
Ken Rosewall: The youngest and oldest star of AO
Every Slam gets to witness a young champion, along with someone, who is on the verge of retirement.
However, Australia's Ken Rosewall has a special record to his name at the Slam, as he is the only player to be the youngest and oldest champion.
Youngest: 18 years and 2 months (1953), Oldest: 37 years and 2 months (1972).