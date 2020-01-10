3rd T20I, India beat Sri Lanka: List of records broken
Sports
The Indian cricket team beat Sri Lanka to win the three-match T20I series by a 2-0 margin.
On Friday, Team India capped off a brilliant victory in Pune.
This was India's third successive T20I series victory at home.
India managed 201/6 with both openers slamming fifties.
Lanka failed to chase down the target.
Here are the list of records broken.
IND vs SL
How did the match pan out?
Team India got off to a stellar start with openers KL Rahul (54) and Shikhar Dhawan (52) sharing a 97-run stand for the first wicket.
After Dhawan's dismissal, India lost a flurry of wickets and were 122/4.
Virat Kohli (26) and Manish Pandey (31*) shared a 42-run stand, before Shardul Thakur (22*) exploded.
Lanka lost wickets upfront and that stalled their chase completely.
Dhawan, Rahul
Dhawan and Rahul script these feats
Dhawan smashed his 10th career T20I fifty and the third against Lanka.
The southpaw now has 1,588 career T20I runs and went past the tally of Glenn Maxwell (1,576) and Shakib Al Hasan (1,567).
KL Rahul went past the 1,200-run mark in T20Is (1,237).
This was his ninth career fifty in T20Is and the third against Sri Lanka.
Data
Kohli fastest to 11,000 international runs among captains
Indian skipper Kohli became the fastest to 11,000 international runs among captains. He achieved the feat in 196 innings. Kohli overcame the record held by former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting (252 innings). Meanwhile, Kohli also reached the mark of 250 fours in T20Is.
IND vs SL records
India script these records against Lanka
This was Team India's third-highest T20I score against Sri Lanka.
This was India's 13th win in T20Is against Sri Lanka out of 19 T20Is. One match didn't have a result.
India are now unbeaten against Lanka in seven bilateral T20I series.
The Men in Blue also won their fourth T20I series post the ICC World Cup 2019.
Information
Bumrah gets past Ashwin and Chahal with this record
Jasprit Bumrah is now India's most successful bowler in T20Is. He has 53 wickets in the format and went past the likes of R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal (52 each).