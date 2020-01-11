Happy birthday, Rahul Dravid: List of his top achievements
Players can come and go, the Wall remains. That's legendary Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid for you, who turned 47 today.
Known as 'The Wall', Dravid was a versatile team player, who gave his all for Indian cricket.
With a plethora of records, he was one of the highly respected players on and off the field.
Here's more.
Numbers
A look at Dravid's breathtaking numbers
Dravid, who has 13,288 Test runs to his name, is the fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket after Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and third-placed Jacques Kallis.
The right-handed batsman also scored 10,889 runs in ODIs and gave India some breathtaking memories.
The former skipper played 94 consecutive Tests since his debut in 1996.
He also impressed with 7,690 Test runs away from home.
Tests
Dravid was a champion Test cricketer
In 164 Test matches, Dravid took 210 catches. He was one of the best slip fielders India ever produced.
Dravid was a master in Test cricket and he faced 31,258 deliveries during an illustrious career.
That is the most by any player in Test.
He also batted for 735 hours and 52 minutes in a defining Test career.
That's the most by any batsman.
Record stands
The Wall was involved in some record stands
Dravid was involved in the most number of century stands in Tests, with 88 to his name.
Interestingly, he was also involved in both of India's record partnership stands in ODIs (not his preferred format), 331 with Sachin Tendulkar and 318 with Sourav Ganguly.
The right-handed batsman saw 453 wickets fall while standing on the other side of the crease in Tests.
Recognition
The legendary Dravid won a host of notable awards
Dravid is the first international cricketer to have registered a hundred in all ten Test playing nations.
Notably, 2004 was the best year of his career.
The stylish versatile batsman was named ICC Test Player of the Year and the ICC player of the Year.
In 2012, he was honored with Sir Don Bradman award.
Achievements
A look at some of his other special achievements
Dravid accounted for the most partnership runs (32,039), more than any other batsman in Test Cricket.
Dravid and Tendulkar shared a terrific bond in terms of amassing runs.
The two cricketers amassed 6,920 runs with 20 century stands.
He holds the record for not being dismissed for a duck in consecutive ODI matches (120).
Meanwhile, he was dismissed for 0 in Tests (eight occasions).
