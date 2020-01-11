Premier League, Tottenham vs Liverpool: Preview, Dream11 and stats
Tottenham Hotspur will be up for a stiff challenge against Premier League leaders Liverpool at home in gameweek 22 on Saturday.
Spurs are facing injury concerns and Jose Mourinho will need to find a solution.
Liverpool are flying high at the moment and go into the game as the favorites.
Here is the complete match preview.
Team news
Spurs vs Liverpool: Team news and selection
For Spurs, talisman Harry Kane is ruled out until April with a hamstring injury.
Mid-fielder Moussa Sissoko is also out until April with a knee issue.
Tanguy Ndombele will also be out, while Danny Rose and Harry Winks are doubts.
For Liverpool, mid-fielders James Milner and Naby Keita are injured.
Joel Matip is sidelined, whereas, Dejan Lovren and Fabinho could return next week.
Views
What did the managers say ahead of the match?
Mourinho lamented on the absence of Kane. "You know that we cannot play like we normally play when Harry Kane is in the team. We cannot do it the same way as we do with Harry."
Jurgen Klopp said, "It's a home game for them, that usually they would try and create and get a result. We cannot be sure what they will do."
Details
Dream11, timing, TV listing and match prediction
Dream11 (4-4-2): Alisson (GK), Arnold, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Robertson, Lallana, Alli (VC), Eriksen, Mane (C), Salah, Moura.
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and can be streamed on Hotstar (paid subscription).
The game will start at 11:00 PM IST.
Spurs will find it difficult without Kane. Liverpool are unbeaten this season and they could continue in the same vein.
Stats
Stat attack: Spurs vs Liverpool
The Reds have won 11 successive EPL matches, scoring 28 goals.
Kloop's side could become the first side in the top five European leagues to win 20 of their opening 21 matches.
Liverpool's Sadio Mane has registered six goals and five assists in his past nine league appearances.
Spurs have kept only one clean sheet in 11 matches under Jose Mourinho in all competitions.
Information
Here are the other fixtures on Saturday
A look at the other fixtures on Saturday: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal (6:00 PM), Everton vs Brighton (8:30 PM), Leicester vs Southampton (8:30 PM, Manchester United vs Norwich City (8:30 PM), Chelsea vs Burnley (8:30 PM), Wolves vs Newcastle (8:30 PM).