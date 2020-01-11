India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
BCCI
Cricket
Cricket News
Indian Cricket Team
KL Rahul
Navdeep Saini
New Zealand
New Zealand Cricket Team
ODIs
Shardul Thakur
T20Is
Team India
Tests
Virat Kohli
Bengaluru
Black Caps
Hardik Pandya
IANS
ICC World Cup 2019
India
India A
Ishant Sharma
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Shami
NZ
Pandya
Saini
Shardul
Shivam Dube
Shubman Gill
Sri Lanka 2-0
Umesh Yadav
Virat Kohli-led
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline