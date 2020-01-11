India tour of NZ: BCCI to announce squads on Sunday
Team India has been playing consistently post the ICC World Cup 2019 and notably the Virat Kohli-led side hasn't been unbeaten in any of the series across formats.
The team beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in the recently-concluded T20I series.
Next up is Australia (ODIs), followed by a full-fledged series against New Zealand.
The squads for the NZ series will be announced tomorrow.
Tour
India to tour New Zealand post the ODIs against Australia
The ODI series against Australia will end on January 19.
Post that, India will play five T20 Internationals, three ODIs and two Test matches against the Black Caps.
The five-match T20I series will start on January 24.
The BCCI selectors is set to announce all the squads for the NZ tour tomorrow in Mumbai.
It will be interesting to see how things pan out.
Departure
T20 team will be leaving on January 20 from Bengaluru
"The selectors will name the squads on Sunday and the T20 team will be leaving the day after the third ODI game between India and Australia. They will fly from Bengaluru itself as it makes more sense logistically. No point in the team dispersing after the Australia game and then regrouping again and heading to New Zealand," the source said to IANS.
Hardik Pandya
Focus on return of Hardik Pandya
The report adds that all-rounder Hardik Pandya could return to the Indian team for the T20I series.
He underwent a rehabilitation for the back surgery he had in October 2019.
Pandya has been named in the India A squad to tour the nation.
However, an idealistic return could be during the ODI series.
That could see Shivam Dube retain his place for the T20Is.
Bowlers
Limited-overs: Saini and Shardul to keep their places
Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur are set to keep their places in the limited-overs squads after impressing at large.
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will lead the bowling.
India aren't likely to field four spinners in the limited-overs squads, so we could see a few changes.
The rest of the side will have a familiar feel with the team doing well of late.