ICC T20I Rankings: Kohli gains, Rahul maintains sixth spot
Sports
With the T20I series between India and Sri Lanka coming to an end on Friday, the ICC released the new set of rankings.
The ICC T20I Rankings for Batsmen saw Virat Kohli move one place to ninth.
Meanwhile, KL Rahul maintained his sixth position.
India's fast bowlers made notable movements in the rankings for bowlers.
Here's more.
Batting rankings
The top 10 look sorted in the rankings for batsmen
The top eight kept their places in the ICC T20I Rankings for Batsmen.
Babar Azam tops the show with 879 rating points. He is followed by Aussie skipper Aaron Finch (810 points).
Rahul has 760 points and is placed at number six after scoring 45 and 54 against SL.
Kohli moved to ninth (683 points).
He scored 30* and 26.
Bowlers rankings
Bowlers Bumrah, Sandakan are 39th and 29th respectively
In the ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers, the top 10 is intact.
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan leads the show with 749 rating points.
Keeping this series in mind, Jasprit Bumrah gained eight spots and is currently ranked 39th.
Bumrah was absent for long and made a return against Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's L Sandakan gained 10 spots and is 29th.
Information
Dhawan gains a place and is 15th in the rankings
Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan, who made a return against Lanka after suffering an injury, scored 35 and 52 in the T20I series. He gained one place and is ranked 15th in the ICC T20I Rankings for Batsmen.
Indian pacers
Saini and Thakur impress at large
India's pacers Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur were highly impressive against Lanka.
This was an an encouraging sign as India prepare for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.
Saini has rocketed 146 places to 98th while Shardul has re-entered in 92nd position.
They both finished with five wickets in the series.