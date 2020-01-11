India vs Australia, ODIs: Virat Kohli can script these records
The Indian cricket team is all set to take on Australia in a three-match ODI series, starting January 14 in Mumbai.
Team India will be hoping to continue with its form of late and make things difficult for the Aussies.
It's set to be a crucial time for Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
Here are the records Kohli can script in the ODI series.
Runs
Kohli can become the sixth-highest run-scorer in ODIs
Kohli has been an outstanding run-scorer in ODI cricket.
He bossed the show in the 2010s and has established himself as a true ODI hero.
Kohli, who has amassed 11,609 runs at an average of 59.84.
He needs 131 more to get past former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq (11,739).
This will see Kohli become the sixth-highest ODI run-scorer.
Versus AUS
Kohli can break Tendulkar's record versus Australia
After Sachin Tendulkar, Indian captain Kohli has been consistent in terms of scoring hundreds in ODI cricket.
Kohli has amassed 43 ODI centuries and is six behind Tendulkar (49).
Against Australia, Tendulkar registered a total of nine ODI tons.
Meanwhile, Kohli has eight hundreds against the Aussies.
Two centuries in the upcoming series could see the 31-year-old break Tendulkar's record.
Kohli vs AUS
Kohli can get to 2,000 career ODI runs against Australia
Kohli has scored 1,727 career ODI runs against Australia in 35 innings.
The Indian captain needs 273 runs in this series to register the mark of 2,000.
If Kohli does that, then he will become only the fifth player and the third Indian to score 2,000-plus runs against Australia in ODIs.
He can also surpass Kumar Sangakkara (1,813) and Brian Lara (1,858).
Information
Kohli can register 5,000 ODI runs at home
Kohli has scored 4,682 runs in 89 innings at home in ODI cricket at an average of 60.80. If Kohli gets big scores in the upcoming series, then he could register 5,000 ODI runs on home soil. Kohli needs 318 runs to reach the mark.