Vishal Chopra

Vishal Chopra

Asked on 12 January, 2020

When was the last time Liverpool won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Liverpool last won the EPL in 1989-90.

Saanvi Chauhan

Saanvi Chauhan

Asked on 12 January, 2020

How many times have Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Liverpool have won the UCL on six occasions.

Ishan Bhatnagar

Ishan Bhatnagar

Asked on 12 January, 2020

Who is Liverpool's manager currently?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Currently, Liverpool are managed by Jürgen Klopp.

Ajay Khan

Ajay Khan

Asked on 12 January, 2020

When did Klopp join Liverpool?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2016.

