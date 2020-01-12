12 Jan 2020
Here're the records scripted by Liverpool so far in 2019-20
English giants Liverpool have been on a record-breaking run since the last year and it all started with their UEFA Champions League title win.
As they currently stay unbeaten in 21 matches in the Premier League, they are strong favorites to win their record 19th title.
On the same note, we take a look at the records broken by them so far, this season.
Best start
Best start after 21 matches
Considering the latest record by the side, they have registered the best start in their EPL history after 21 matches.
So far, Liverpool are unbeaten, managing to win 20 games, along with a draw, which came against rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.
So far, they have 61 points, eclipsing the previous record by Manchester City, of 59 points from the same in 2017-18.
Most points
Most points in 38 consecutive EPL matches
Although the season is yet to get over, considering the last 38 matches of the EPL, Liverpool have managed to win 104 points.
It is the most points won by a side in 38 consecutive EPL matches, as they went past the previous record of City and Chelsea, who had won 102 points in 2018 and 2005, respectively.
Best scoring streak
Most passes
Most passes in an EPL game since 2003-04
Liverpool's gameplay has improved tremendously and it is notable by their ball possession and passes.
In the same light, the side came up with 874 passes during their EPL tie against Sheffield United on January 3.
It is the record passes a side has delivered during a single EPL tie since the data collection for the same begun from the 2003-04 season.
Unbeaten streak
Stay unbeaten in EPL for over a year
Liverpool's unbeaten streak in the EPL so far has caught the eyes of many.
In doing so, the club has become the third team to remain unbeaten in the competition for over a year, as they joined the likes of Arsenal (49) and Chelsea (40).
Since their last EPL defeat on January 3, 2019, the team is unbeaten in 37 league ties.
Do you know?
Holds UCL, Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, simultaneously
Carrying forward with the UCL success from last season, the club managed to win the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA World Cup as well this season. In the process, it became the first English team to hold all three titles, simultaneously.