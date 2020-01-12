Premier League 2019-20: All the Key numbers from gameweek 22
Sports
Gameweek 22 of the Premier League saw another fascinating set of results to light up the ongoing season further.
The positions kept changing outside the top four as the league lived up to expectations.
Premier League leaders Liverpool overcame Tottenham 1-0 to stay unbeaten.
There were massive wins for Manchester United and Chelsea.
Here are the key numbers from gameweek 22.
Rashford
Rashford third-youngest to play 200 games for Man United
Marcus Rashford became the third-youngest player to register 200 games for Manchester United.
He achieved the feat at 22 years and 2 months.
United scored four-plus goals in consecutive home league games for the first time since September 2017.
Hapless Norwich are winless in nine EPL matches.
Mason Greenwood has scored four PL goals this season, the most by any teenager in the competition.
Information
Here are the results so far in gameweek 22
Here are the results so far in gameweek 22: Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal, Chelsea 3-0 Burnley, Everton 1-0 Brighton, Leicester 1-2 Southampton, Manchester United 4-0 Norwich, Wolves 1-1 Newcastle, Spurs 0-1 Liverpool. Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham (Friday).
Stat attack
Chelsea shine against Burnley, Palace keep Arsenal at bay
Chelsea notched their first league double against Burnley since the 2009-10 campaign under former boss Carlo Ancelotti.
Tammy Abraham has scored 13 league goals for Chelsea this term.
Callum Hudson-Odoi became the youngest player to score his maiden league goal for Chelsea (19 years, 65 days).
Crystal Palace are unbeaten against Arsenal in four four consecutive league games (W1 D3).
TOTLIV
Liverpool's extraordinary season continues to take fold
Tottenham have conceded 20 goals in 13 matches in all competitions under manager Jose Mourinho.
Liverpool registered their joint-best scoring run from the start of a season in English top-flight history (21 games).
Liverpool have kept six consecutive clean sheets in EPL for the first time since December 2006.
Roberto Firmino has scored five goals in his last six games for Liverpool across competitions.
Records
Joy for Southampton, Ancelotti scripts this feat
Southampton have claimed three away league victories in a row.
Leicester have lost consecutive home league games for the first time under Brendan Rodgers.
Jamie Vardy has had a hand in 21 EPL goals this season (17 goals, four assists).
Ancelotti is the fifth Everton manager to win three of his first four league games in charge.
Twitter Post
Here's the Premier League standings
6️⃣1️⃣ points from 2️⃣1️⃣ matches for @LFC - more than any other team after 21 games in #PL history 👏 pic.twitter.com/OHPH9LR4mK— Premier League (@premierleague) January 11, 2020