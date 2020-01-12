India
Rakesh Dutta

Rakesh Dutta

Asked on 12 January, 2020

When did Shikhar Dhawan make his T20I debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dhawan made his T20I debut in June 2011, against Windies.

Hemant Trivedi

Hemant Trivedi

Asked on 12 January, 2020

How many T20I runs has Dhawan scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dhawan has scored 1,588 runs in 61 T20Is.

Surabhi Vyas

Surabhi Vyas

Asked on 12 January, 2020

How many T20I centuries does Dhawan have?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dhawan is yet to score a T20I ton.

Harini Subramanium

Harini Subramanium

Asked on 12 January, 2020

Which domestic team does Dhawan play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dhawan plays for Delhi in the domestic circuit.

