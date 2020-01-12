12 Jan 2020
Shikhar Dhawan unfazed by India's top order dilemma
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been having injury troubles of late, leading to him being in and out of the side for some time now.
Furthermore, the Indian top order has been experimental in the past few matches.
The dilemma regarding the opening slot continues to prevail.
However, Dhawan seems to be unfazed by it.
Here is why.
Praising openers
Dhawan all praise for other Indian openers
Speaking on the issue, Dhawan praised his fellow openers Rohit Sharma, who had a glorious 2019, along with KL Rahul, who has been doing tremendously well in the past two months.
"I am also back in the frame. The movie is building up quite nicely, but this is not my headache. It is in my hands to perform and play well," he said.
Happy return
Dhawan happy with his performance upon return
Speaking on his return, Dhawan said that it wasn't so difficult for him to make comeback, as he accepted the fact that he was injured and couldn't do much about it.
"I was doing my rehab, focusing on training and got myself fitter and stronger. I prepared myself at the NCA, then I went and played Ranji Trophy, and did very well," he added.
Dhawan in T20Is
How has Dhawan fared in T20Is of late?
Considering Dhawan's performance in the T20Is since the conclusion of the ICC World T20 2016, it has been commendable.
In 37 innings since then, he has scored 1,172 runs at an average of 32.55, including eight half-centuries.
However, since 2019, he has played 15 matches and scored 356 runs at an average of 25.42, including a half-century.
Overall, he slightly needs to fire hereon.
Data
Dhawan was admirable during IPL 2019
As for his performance during the IPL 2019, it was admirable, as he scored 521 runs in 16 matches at an average of 34.73 and a strike-rate of 135.67, including five half-centuries. Owing to his performance, Delhi Capitals (DC) managed to earn the play-offs berth.
Author's take
Dhawan to play crucial role for India in World T20
Considering his performance in the recent past, it's been praiseworthy.
However, there is still scope of improvement.
Thus, provided he is not injured anymore, the author feels that Dhawan should make the most of the remaining matches, as he is ought to play a crucial role in India's top order.
However, it remains to be seen whether Rahul is preferred over Dhawan.