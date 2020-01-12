Cheteshwar Pujara hits 50th FC ton: List of records scripted
India's senior cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara joined an elite list of cricketers after scoring a century in First-Class cricket against Karnataka.
The stylish batsman notched a ton in the ongoing Ranji Trophy at his home ground in Rajkot.
He joined a list of former Indian greats after scoring his 50th First-Class century.
Here are the records scripted by Pujara.
FC centuries
Pujara fifth on the list of most FC centuries
His 50th FC ton means Pujara is fifth on the list of active players with most centuries.
Essex and former England great Alastair Cook (65) leads the tally with Ian Bell (57) following suit.
Hashim Amla, who will be playing for Surrey from next season has 52 tons under his belt.
Former India opener Wasim Jaffer (57) is fourth.
Pujara takes the fifth spot.
Indian greats
Pujara joins an elite list of Indian cricketers
Pujara, who is the youngest in the list of active players, has also entered another exclusive club.
Pujara became the 10th Indian batsman to script 50-plus tons in First-Class cricket.
Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar lead the show with 81 tons each.
Rahul Dravid (68), Vijay Hazare (60), Jaffer (57), Dilip Vengsarkar (55), VVS Laxman (55) and Mohammad Azharuddin (54) are above Pujara.
Double ton
Pujara slams double ton against Karnataka
This is the fourth match of Pujara in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.
He scored 2 and 14 against Himachal Pradesh. That was followed by 69 against Railways.
He also got scores of 57 and 3 against Uttar Pradesh.
Pujara finished Saturday on an unbeaten 162.
On Sunday, the right-handed batsman has registered a double ton (223*) at lunch.
Besides him, Sheldon Jackson notched 150*.
Information
Smith nearest to Pujara among current active Test players
Among current active Test players, Australia's Steve Smith is the nearest to Pujara with 42 First-Class centuries. Pujara's India team-mates Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have 34 and 32 FC centuries respectively.
Data
Pujara nearing triple century for Saurashtra
Pujara will be aiming to accelerate from here on and eye a triple ton. His highest score in FC cricket is 352. Saurashtra are in a commanding position at the moment on Day 2. Meanwhile, this innings will do Pujara a world of good.