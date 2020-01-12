Women's ICC World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead Team India
The Indian women's cricket team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in February this year.
The team was announced in Mumbai on Sunday.
It is a similar side with uncapped Bengal cricketer Richa Ghosh being the only new face.
Here are further details on India's squad and the event.
World T20
India to open campaign against heavyweights Australia
The Indian women's cricket team will face Australia in the opening match of the T20 World Cup at the SCG on February 21.
Besides Australia, India also have Bangladesh, New Zealand in Sri Lanka in their group.
The top two teams from each group will advance to semi-finals.
The final of the Women's World T20 will be played at the MCG on March 8.
Information
A look at India's 15-member ICC World T20 squad
India's 15-member ICC World T20 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.
Familiar squad
World T20: India have a familiar squad on offer
The India women's team has a familiar squad on offer.
Besides Harmanpreet, star batswoman Smriti Mandhana will be leading the unit alongside Jemimah Rodrigues.
15-year-old Haryana schoolgirl Shafali Verma is set to play her first global meet following some good performances in international level.
The likes of Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma and Tania Bhatia will be influential with the ball.
Tri-series
India to play a tri-series ahead of the World T20
Meanwhile, the selectors also announced a 16-member squad for a tri-series in Australia prior to the T20 World Cup.
The tri-series features Australia, India and England.
Nuzhat Parveen has been added as the 16th member. The tournament starts on January 31.
It will be a crucial series for Team India to get the perfect balance ahead of the mega event.
Information
A look at India's 16-member tri-series squad
Tri-Series (16 member) squad for Team India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parveen.
Twitter Post
Kaur to lead Team India's charge
@ImHarmanpreet will lead India's charge at @T20WorldCup