Jasprit Bumrah to receive BCCI's Polly Umrigar award: Details here
Sports
India's current top pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to be recognized for his achievements by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The number one bowler in ODIs is all set to be awarded for his success in international cricket last season with multiple awards, which includes the prestigious Polly Umrigar award.
Here are the further details on BCCI's annual awards.
Best cricketer
Bumrah recognized as best international cricketer for 2018-19
Bumrah would receive the Polly Umrigar award for being recognized as the best international cricketer in the past season (2018-19).
During this season, he claimed 34 wickets in six Tests, along with 31 from 17 ODIs and eight in seven T20Is.
Along with the award, he would also receive a cash prize of Rs. 15 lakhs.
Information
Bumrah to also receive Dilip Sardesai award
In another recognition, Bumrah is to also receive the Dilip Sardesai award, for finishing as the highest Test wicket-taker of the season. The 34 wickets from six Tests had an average of 14.02, including three five-wicket hauls and his best figures of 6/27.
Lifetime Achievement
Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Anjum Chopra to receive Lifetime Achievement Awards
In other prestigious awards, former Indian skipper Krishnamachari Srikkanth would be awarded the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.
He scored 2,062 runs in 43 Tests, along with 4,091 runs in 146 ODIs.
Among women, former skipper Anjum Chopra would be awarded the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award, for her fine career across formats.
Both would also receive Rs. 25 lakhs each.
Other winners
List of other award winners
Following are some of the other top winners of some awards:
BCCI SPECIAL AWARD: Dilip Doshi
DILIP SARDESAI AWARD (Most Test runs): Cheteshwar Pujara
BEST INTERNATIONAL CRICKETER (Women): Poonam Yadav
BEST INTERNATIONAL DEBUT (Men): Mayank Agarwal
BEST INTERNATIONAL DEBUT (Women): Shafali Verma
HIGHEST RUN-GETTER IN ODIs (Women): Smriti Mandhana
HIGHEST WICKETS IN ODIs (Women): Jhulan Goswami
MAK Pataudi lecture
Virender Sehwag to address 7th MAK Pataudi lecture
Meanwhile, speaking on awards, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that it is the way of 'recognizing the finest on-field performances', besides honoring some Indian legends as well.
"It will be a special evening in Mumbai as we will also have the 7th MAK Pataudi lecture and I am delighted to inform that it will be Virender Sehwag, who will address the gathering," he said.