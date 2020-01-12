Should Xavi replace Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona coach?
Although Barcelona are in the title race for La Liga this season, their performance has been far from impressive.
Meanwhile, following their semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, it has put coach Ernesto Valverde's job hanging in the balance.
However, former Barcelona legend Xavi is reportedly in talks to replace him.
But, should Valverde be replaced? Here's more.
Confirmation
Al-Sadd's sports director confirms Xavi's talks with Barca
While there are multiple reports saying the same, Al-Sadd's sports director Muhammad Ghulam Al-Balushi has confirmed that Xavi is indeed in talks with Barca over the possible managerial role.
"Xavi so far is at Al-Sadd. The final decision is in the hands of Al-Sadd's management, in the hands of the manager, and the hands of Barcelona's management," he was quoted as saying to BeIN.
Xavi's meeting
Xavi says to have met Barcelona's director of football
Meanwhile, Xavi, upon being questioned on the same, denied confirming that he was in talks for the same.
However, he did say that he met Eric Abidal, Barcelona's director of football, in Qatar.
"I cannot inform you too much, just that I met Abidal and he is my friend. I cannot hide that it's my dream to coach Barcelona," he said, reports AFP.
Valverde at Barca
Valverde has had his second-best managerial career at Barca
Considering Valverde's managerial tenure at Barca, it has been commendable.
In 145 matches, he has managed to win 97 and lost 16, while he has a win percentage of more than 67, which is his second-best in his managerial career.
However, he has been under the scanner following Barcelona's poor start to the season, while they have recovered quite well, as they are atop.
Quote
I have a contract here, one more season: Xavi
"When I started as a coach, I felt ready to coach Al-Sadd, to coach Barcelona, to coach other teams -- but I don't know the timing, I have a contract here, one more season. Let's see what happens," added Xavi.
Xavi as manager
Xavi has had a decent start to his managerial career
As for Xavi's career as the manager, he started off with Al Sadd from May 2019.
He has since managed 28 games, where the club has won 16 games, along with a couple of draws, with a win percentage of more than 55.
So far, he has won just a title, in the form of the Qatari Super Cup.
Author's take
Do Barca really need Xavi for Valverde?
It seems like while Barca might be in mild struggle under Valverde, it is not that serious.
With Valverde having won four titles at the club, he has done a fair job so far.
However, since Xavi knows the club inside out, right from his playing days, he could be an ideal replacement.
Nonetheless, the author feels that Barca should not rush in.