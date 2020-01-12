India
Trishla Das

Trishla Das

Asked on 12 January, 2020

Has Melbourne Stars ever won the BBL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

No, Stars are yet to win the BBL?

Vibhore Yadav

Vibhore Yadav

Asked on 12 January, 2020

Who are the defending champions of the BBL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions of the BBL.

Ananya Venkatesan

Ananya Venkatesan

Asked on 12 January, 2020

Which team has won the most BBL titles?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Perth Scorchers have won the most BBl titles, on three occasions.

Shaurya Rangan

Shaurya Rangan

Asked on 12 January, 2020

Which IPL team does Marcus Stoinis play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Stoinis plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL.

