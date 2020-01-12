12 Jan 2020
Marcus Stoinis smashes 147* in BBL: List of records broken
Sports
Melbourne Stars put up a dominating display, especially with the bat, as they beat Sydney Sixers by 44 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.
With this win, Stars consolidated their position on top in the table.
Marcus Stoinis stole the show with the bat.
Here are the records scripted.
Stonis's highest
Stoinis scores highest individual score in BBL history
The star of the game was undoubtedly Stars' opener batsman Marcus Stoinis, who played a superb unbeaten knock of 147.
In the process, he became the highest individual run-scorer in the tournament.
He went past the previous record of D'Arcy Short, who hit an unbeaten 122 while playing for Hobart Hurricanes, against Brisbane Heat, in 2018.
Runs off boundaries
Stonis scores most runs in boundaries in a BBL tie
Stoinis continued his carnage in the tie as he scored 100 of his runs via boundaries, which included 13 fours and eight sixes.
As a result, he became the highest run-scorer via boundaries in a single tie of the Big Bash League.
He went past the previous record of 86, held by his former Stars team-mate Luke Wright (2012).
Record partnership
Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright pull off record BBL partnership
While Stoinis was in a league of his own in this game, he was supported by his opening partner Hilton Cartwright, who too played a crucial knock of 59.
In the process, the pair posted a mammoth 207 runs, which is now the highest stand for any wicket in the tournament.
They went past the previous record of Stars' Rob Quiney and Wright (172).
Highest total
Third-highest total in BBL history
Stars looked well on course to post the highest total in BBL history.
While they fell short by just four runs, they still managed to post 219/1, which is the third-highest in the tournament.
The list is led by the Hurricanes, who posted 223/8 in 2017, followed by city rivals Melbourne Renegades, who posted 222/4 the same year.
Match report
How did the match pan out?
Sixers' skipper Moises Henriques won the toss and invited Stars to bat first.
The decision backfired as openers Stoinis and Cartwright posted more than 200 runs.
Cartwright was the first wicket to fall in the final over, as they posted 219/1.
In reply, the pressure of chasing the monstrous total was too much as Sixers fell short by 44 runs.