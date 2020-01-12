India
Ask NewsBytes
Hansika Rangarajan

Hansika Rangarajan

Asked on 12 January, 2020

When did Sachin Tendulkar retire?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Tendulkar retired in 2012.

Ayaan Chattopadhyay

Ayaan Chattopadhyay

Asked on 12 January, 2020

How many T20I runs did Tendulkar score?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Tendulkar scored just 10 runs in a T20I for India.

Charvi Singh

Charvi Singh

Asked on 12 January, 2020

Which IPL team did Tendulkar play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Tendulkar played for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL.

Navya Dutta

Navya Dutta

Asked on 12 January, 2020

What is Tendulkar' ODI average?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Tendulkar's ODI average is 44.8.

