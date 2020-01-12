12 Jan 2020
Sachin Tendulkar's 2011 World Cup moment nominated for Laureus award
Sports
Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has won a countless number of awards in his illustrious career, while he continues to do so even post retirement.
On the recent note, he could be on the verge of winning another, as one of his sporting moments from the 2011 ICC World Cup win has been shortlisted by Laureus.
Here are further details on this.
Laureus Sporting Moment
Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-20 features Tendulkar's 2011 World Cup-winning moment
Laureus has launched top Sporting Moment from 2000-20 and the voting is currently open to fans, while one moment would be chosen as the winner on February 17.
Tendulkar's moment of the lap of honor, following India's 2011 World Cup in Mumbai, during his sixth appearance in the tournament, led fans to shed tears of joy and is regarded as a top sporting moment.
Quote
It was the ultimate feeling on the cricket field: Tendulkar
"It was the ultimate feeling on the cricket field to take that victory lap as champions, there cannot be anything better than that," Tendulkar had said on his lap of honor feeling following the 2011 World Cup win.
Do you know?
Andrew Flintoff also features as the second cricketer
Among other cricketers, former English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, too, features in the list. His moment features from the 2005 Ashes win by England. Following the historic win, Flintoff, instead of celebrating with his team-mates, opted to shake hands with Australian pacer Brett Lee.
Tendulkar's records
Some unbreakable records held by Tendulkar in international cricket
Following are some of the unbreakable records held by Tendulkar in international cricket:
He has scored the most runs in international cricket, of 34,357.
He is the only player to have scored 100 centuries across formats.
He has played the most number of matches (664).
He has hit the most number of fours (4,076) across formats.