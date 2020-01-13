India
Ask NewsBytes
Arnav Jaiteley

Arnav Jaiteley

Asked on 13 January, 2020

Where are India currently ranked in ODIs?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

India are ranked second in ODIs.

Shaurya Bose

Shaurya Bose

Asked on 13 January, 2020

Where are Australia currently ranked in ODIs?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Australia are ranked fourth in ODIs.

Ananya Tata

Ananya Tata

Asked on 13 January, 2020

Who is India's No. 1 ODI batsman?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Virat Kohli is India's No. 1 ODI batsman.

Harini Bose

Harini Bose

Asked on 13 January, 2020

Who is Australia's No. 1 ODI batsman?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

David Warner is Australia's No. 1 ODI batsman.

