Ask NewsBytes
Saanvi Kapoor

Saanvi Kapoor

Asked on 13 January, 2020

Who finished as the runners-up of ATP Cup 2020?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Spain finished as the runners-up of ATP Cup 2020.

Ayaan Yadav

Ayaan Yadav

Asked on 13 January, 2020

Did Rafael Nadal play the ATP Cup?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Yes, Nadal played the ATP Cup for Spain.

Ananya Gupta

Ananya Gupta

Asked on 13 January, 2020

Did Roger Federer play the ATP Cup?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

No, Federer did not play the ATP Cup as Switzerland did not participate.

Rajesh Jaiteley

Rajesh Jaiteley

Asked on 13 January, 2020

How much points do players earn for singles matches?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Per singles win, players ranked between 1-300 earn 250 points against opponents ranked between 1-10.

