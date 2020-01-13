13 Jan 2020
JP Duminy announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Sports
South African all-rounder JP Duminy has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, ending his 19-year long and illustrious career.
Notably, Duminy had announced his retirement from international cricket following the conclusion of the 2019 ICC World Cup.
In his career, he played 46 Tests, 199 ODIs and 81 T20Is. Across the three formats, he scored 9,154 runs and picked 132 wickets.
Role
Duminy feels his role lies outside the field
Speaking on his retirement, Duminy said that there was a bigger purpose when he was playing for South Africa.
However, he feels it is time to help the youngsters understand about that purpose and responsibility.
"It is great to be free and young, but to also be aware of what you do has consequences. With great power comes great responsibility," he said, reports IOL.
Quote
I don't know what's next: Duminy
"I found at the CPL there is a hunger for young players to seek out older players. I don't know what's next. I had to take a bold step of closing a door before I could open the next door," added Duminy.
No regrets
I have no regrets: Duminy
Speaking further, Duminy said that he has no regrets, as the relationships he developed with other players, during the course, would always remain dear to him.
"It has been a journey where I doubted myself countless times and also had unbelievable moments. It is these moments that have built me into who I am today," he concluded.
Career
Duminy had a fine cricketing career
As far as Duminy's cricketing career goes, he had a good run.
He scored 6,774 First-Class runs in 174 innings at a decent average of 46.1.
In List A, he scored 7,478 in 244 innings at a fine average of 38.4, while in T20s, he has scored 6,397 runs in 248 innings.
He also picked up 78 wickets in T20s.
Duminy's records
Some records held by Duminy in international cricket
As for some records held by Duminy in international cricket:
He, along with Dale Steyn, holds the record of the highest ninth-wicket stand in Tests against Australia (180).
He, along with David Miller, holds the record of the highest fifth-wicket stand in ODIs (256*).
He, along with Dean Elgar, holds the record of the highest Test partnership, by South African batsmen, in Perth (250).