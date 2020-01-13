India
Aditya Sen

Aditya Sen

Asked on 13 January, 2020

When did JP Duminy make his cricketing debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Duminy had made his cricket debut in 2001.

Charvi Singhal

Charvi Singhal

Asked on 13 January, 2020

When did JP Duminy make his international debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Duminy had made his international debut in August 2004, in an ODI against Sri Lanka.

Ayaan Chavan

Ayaan Chavan

Asked on 13 January, 2020

Which IPL team did Duminy last play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Duminy last played the IPL for Mumbai Indians (MI), in 2018.

Sanvi Vyas

Sanvi Vyas

Asked on 13 January, 2020

Which state team did Duminy play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Duminy played for Cape Cobras/Western Province Boland in the domestic circuit.

